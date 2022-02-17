Worthing FC in fine fettle - but now come two of their biggest tests

After a week in which they have taken another six points out of six, Worthing visit second-placed Bishop’s Stortford on Saturday then host Enfield, currently third, seven days later.

Hinshelwood said his side were in excellent form and heart ahead of what he acknowledged would be two very tough tests. His team are six points clear of Stortford – and now eight ahead of Enfield – after they followed Saturday’s 2-0 win at Merstham with a 4-0 home victory over Kingstonian on Tuesday night.

Second half strikes by Ollie Pearce and Reece Meekums made it a routine win at Merstham while Callum Kealy’s late first half double and second half efforts from Jasper Pattenden and Meekums made certain of the points in midweek.

Worthing have been among the goals this week - putting two past Merstham and four past Kingstonian / Picture: Marcus Hoare

Hinshelwood remains untroubled by the league table, insisting his team simply have to concentrate on their own jobs as the sharp end of the campaign looms.

He was delighted by both their latest victories, the second of which was aided by a vital top-class save by Tommy Reid, a young keeper they have borrowed from Brighton while Harrison Male gets over an elbow injury.

Hinshelwood said: “Just before we scored against Kingstonian, Tommy made a massive save.

“It was a big moment because we went down the other end and scored – and I always felt the first goal in that game would be important.

“We got another before half-time and went on to win well.

“At Merstham we went with a bit more physicality and went a bit more direct as it was windy and the pitch was bobbly. In the first half we had chances but weren’t hitting the target and once we put that right in the second half we were okay.”

Hinshelwood praised forwards Pearce and Kealy – for their work-rate as much as their goals.

And he is relishing clashes with Stortford and Enfield. “Both teams are where they are in the league for a reason and will be out to topple us. They should be cracking games.”

In between, Worthing visit Haywards Heath in the Velocity Trophy on Tuesday, when Hinshelwood is likely to rotate the squad.

