Worthing sign former Colchester United and Queen of the South striker
The Sussex-born 22-year-old came through Colchester United’s academy but left the club last summer in search of a new challenge in Scotland. He made 13 appearances for the Doonhamers last season before joining Eastbourne Borough on loan for the second part of the campaign.
Worthing boss Chris Agutter told the Rebels website: “We’re very pleased to welcome Hutch to Woodside. In short, he’s a goalscorer who’s scored goals at a higher level. He’s another young and hungry player like Cookie, Spongy, Tommy, Cash, and so many more of our group that have the big potential to really progress upwards in the game.
“Hutch is very mobile as well as being a really decent physical shape and size. With Hutch, Greg and Brad on top of Tommy, Cash and Nicky we have a very impressive attacking unit and we also have a nice variety in terms of style among that group of players”.
Hutchinson has also featured in the National League Premier after spending the second half of the 2022-23 season on loan at Aldershot.
The player said: “Having played in the National League before, I’m certainly looking to get back there and Worthing is the perfect club for me to try to do that with.
“I just want to try to help the team as much as I can with goals and assists and as a team, I think everyone knows the goal for us is to get promoted this year and I don’t think there’s any reason we can’t go and win the league.”
Hutchinson’s stint with Eastbourne Borough last term was his second at Priory Lane, having previously played there on loan in 2022. As well as his spells with Borough, Hutchinson has also had National League South experience with Tonbridge Angels.
