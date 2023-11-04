Dominic Di Paola has lauded Horsham FC’s 3-3 draw against Barnsley in the first round proper of the FA Cup as the ‘best performance in the club’s history’.

Max Watters powered the Tykes ahead in the first half before Shamir Fenelon equalised in style for the visitors.

Horsham stunned Oakwell when James Hammond thumped home a penalty but Fabio Jalo’s sensational effort saw Barnsley level on the stroke of half-time.

Mael De Gevigney headed the Tykes in front just after the hour mark, before second half substitute Tom Richards tapped home with nine minutes remaining to secure a famous replay for the Hornets.

Horsham Manager Dominic Di Paola ahead of the Emirates FA Cup First Round match between Barnsley and Horsham at Oakwell Stadium.(Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

The two sides will meet again at the Camping World Community Stadium on Tuesday, November 14.

Di Paola said: “I would argue that this is the best performance in the club’s history. To come away to a team who are in the play-offs in League One and play like we have, I think it’s the best in the club’s history.

“It was only probably in the last ten minutes, when we were level pegging at that stage of the game, that it starts to click in your head of what could be potentially down the line. The boys were so tired at the end that we were just trying to will them on.

“I was alright, up until the last seven or eight minutes when you’re thinking that you’re just so close to that moment.

“It’s a different one, when you’re trying to play against a team as high as they [Barnsley] are in the league, it’s a shot to nothing.

“I felt more pressure coming into the game against Marlow. I felt stressed playing against Marlow and Hanworth because they’re the games that, if you lose, you are going to get a lot of grief – whereas today it’s very different.

“We have a [brilliant] management team. There’s five or six of us working really hard all day. Some of the decisions from the guys that sorted out the set-pieces from Jon [Meeney] and Jimmy [Punter] – they all played there part in giving that performance.”

Di Paola was also keen to praise his squad, who fought brilliantly to come back and force a replay despite twice falling behind.

He added: “I thought from front to back everyone was brilliant. Lewis Carey is a phenomenal keeper. We worked really hard to get him in the summer.

“He’s so unsung as a footballer. I don’t understand how he’s not playing higher. His distribution is great, his organisation as well and his shot-stopping is phenomenal. I think he’s always good for us and he’s a great signing.

“Dan Ajakaiye, on his day, is a game changer for us. He’s got some electric pace and he’s got some real, real quality things.

‘I thought Shamir Fenelon held the line. He was isolated up there on his own.

“I thought the two in midfield, Hammond and [Danny] Barker, rattled around and worked hard, and our back four, five were unsung

“To keep them as quiet as we did – and when they’re bringing on the calibre of players like they did there to try and win the game – it’s an incredible performance from everyone.

“I’m really proud and pleased that we’ve got the return game down at Horsham."

And despite Horsham’s heroics against the former Premier League outfit, Di Paola was firmly focused on the Hornets’ home Sussex Senior Cup fixture against Chichester City on Tuesday [November 7] evening.

He added: “I want to win it. I’ve been joking to the boys, that to me, it’s a really important game to stay in the competition.

“We aren’t winning the FA Cup. This [the draw at Barnsley] is an unbelievable thing for the club, and it’s an unbelievable thing for the supporters, but we’ve also got our business to get on with.

“Our day-to-day stuff is the Sussex Senior Cup. I know the players might be out on wheelchairs on Tuesday but they’re going to have to recover. Funnily enough they’re having a night out in London on Saturday, so we shall see!