Worthing United edge past Ringmer - Shoreham and Wick lose Vase and league matches

Worthing United are in the last eight of the Southern Combination Division 1 League Cup after a 1-0 home victory over Ringmer AFC.

The opening 45 minutes were a closely contested affair, with both sides largely cancelling each other out in a tense midfield battle.

The only real opportunity of the half fell to Ringmer just before the interval, a volley drifting narrowly wide on 45 minutes.

After the restart, however, the momentum swung decisively. The visitors’ main threat came from long balls directed towards their towering No9, but it was the home side who seized control.

The breakthrough arrived shortly after half time when a defensive error from a Ringmer throw-in allowed Ethan Roberts to pounce, rounding the goalkeeper before calmly slotting home.

Roberts and Danny Kingston both had further chances to extend the lead, though Kingston saw his effort sail over the bar.

In the end, the single goal proved enough, securing a deserved victory, another clean sheet and a place in the quarter-finals of the League Cup.

Joining them in the last eight are East Preston, who beat Saltdean 1-0.

Meanwhile Worthing United hosted Ringmer again in midweek in the league – and beat them 7-1.

Shoreham are out of the FA Vase after a 2-0 defeat away to Staplehurst Monarchs. Also out are Wick, who lost 3-1 at Punjab United.

But Steyning are through to the next round thanks to a 3-0 win at home to Lewisham – Stan Bridgman (2) and Joe Benn the scorers. The Barrowmen will be away to Fisher in the first round proper.

Shoreham and Wick also suffered midweek SCFL premier defeats – Shoreham losing 3-2 at Newhaven and Wick 3-0 at Midhurst. Steyning drew 1-1 at Roffey.