Worthing weight-loss football team win the league

Newly formed Worthing MVF 11s weight-loss football team, have been crowned champions of their league in their first season.

The team was formed last year as a result of the Man vs Fat national program based at Worthing leisure centre.

Unfortunately, due to dwindling numbers the Man vs Fat program came to a halt at Worthing, but this didn’t stop the core of the lads continuing with the desire to want to play football and keep fit.

The team is made up of a group of determined individuals who have come together with a common goal: to shed the pounds, embrace a healthier lifestyle, and enjoy the beautiful game of football.

Worthing MVF.

The team is made up of men who have decided to tackle the challenges of weight loss and fitness head-on, all while bonding over their shared love for the sport.

With this great dedication has come success in their first season as an 11- a side football team, they have won the Southern League 11s Division 2 and gained promotion to the top division.

The southern league 11s is a recently formed league set up which includes other like minded weight loss teams from across the south. It’s a great group to be a part of and really does give a safe space for men to come, burn some calories and become part of our community.