Worthing weight-loss football team win the league

By mark stuckeyContributor
Published 17th Jun 2024, 08:49 BST
Newly formed Worthing MVF 11s weight-loss football team, have been crowned champions of their league in their first season.

The team was formed last year as a result of the Man vs Fat national program based at Worthing leisure centre.

Unfortunately, due to dwindling numbers the Man vs Fat program came to a halt at Worthing, but this didn’t stop the core of the lads continuing with the desire to want to play football and keep fit.

The team is made up of a group of determined individuals who have come together with a common goal: to shed the pounds, embrace a healthier lifestyle, and enjoy the beautiful game of football.

The team is made up of men who have decided to tackle the challenges of weight loss and fitness head-on, all while bonding over their shared love for the sport.

With this great dedication has come success in their first season as an 11- a side football team, they have won the Southern League 11s Division 2 and gained promotion to the top division.

The southern league 11s is a recently formed league set up which includes other like minded weight loss teams from across the south. It’s a great group to be a part of and really does give a safe space for men to come, burn some calories and become part of our community.

The team are looking to expand as a club to help like-minded guys out there get bums off sofas and continue their great success.

