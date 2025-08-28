Eastbourne Town boss Jude Macdonald has been talking about his side’s start to the new Isthmian south season – and talking about factors that have seen them pick up only one point so far, and about reasons to stay optimistic...

Jude, your thoughts on season so far - I guess not as many points as you would like but are you encouraged by performances - signs that things are coming together?

We always knew it was a difficult start to the season and it’s has turned out to be that way in part. We’ve been pleased with elements of performances and disappointed with other aspects.

We always coach performance and not result, so the focus isn’t really on the fact that we are ‘searching for the first win’.

Eastbourne Town players celebrate a goal at Hassocks - but Monday's game ended 2-1 to the home side | Picture: Josh Claxton

We know that the performance against Hastings deserved more than we got and you get something there and the feelings around the start are significantly different.

The real frustration that we’ve found so far is the inconsistency around availability, through a mix of holidays, weddings and (mainly) injuries, which have hugely hampered any chance of getting our strongest sides out.

We know that when our squad is fit and firing that we will be a match for almost every side in this league. But like any low-budget side, having key players missing makes a big difference.

How important was it to get the first point on the board v Beckenham?

It was pleasing to get the first point on the board and, as you can see from the highlights, we had two perfectly good goals ruled out for offside as well, which just adds to the frustration.

Unfortunately, with the standard of officiating where it is at the moment, you have to overcome these things and produce more chances to ensure you get three points, rather than worrying about the inevitable mistakes that will be made. We didn’t do that on Saturday, which was disappointing.

Your thoughts for the next couple of games – East Grinstead (currently bottom of the table) looks an important one? And then Harrow in the FA Trophy?

We honestly see the East Grinstead game as we would any other game and that is us going out there to win, which we’ve tried to in each game so far.

I never look at the league table until November so that’s the only time I will be worrying about where we are and who is around us. For now, we just have to focus on ourselves and how we can produce a good performance.

Cup games are obviously slightly different because they are all about winning and it doesn’t matter if you play well or not. We’d love to try to have a run and get one of the big non-league sides down to The Saffs – so that will be the mindset when we travel to Harrow a week on Saturday.