Young and not-so-young are centre of attention at Little Common

The avid Common supporter recently celebrated his 80th birthday and was presented with a signed shirt to mark the occasion.

Meanwhile Little Common under-nines lifted the Rother League Under-10 cup with a 4-0 victory over Hastings Athletic. The young Commoners were four goals to the good at half-time and saw out the second half to clinch victory.

The club thanked manager Terry Matthews, sponsors Dale Saunders Plumbing & Heating and Moore & Saunders and all the parents for their support.

Little Common players make a presentation to 80-year-old fan Dave Pope

* Little Common boss Russell Eldridge was delighted with a double-win week for his team, who followed a 3-0 home win over Horsham YMCA with a 2-1 success at Lingfield.

He said: "It's been a good week getting back to winning ways and taking maximum points from the last two games. Against Horsham YMCA, we found it difficult at times to get out in the first half due to the conditions but took the lead through a good header and arguably should have went in further ahead. We started brightly in the second half and scored early. We missed further chances to put the game to bed but eventually scored late on. We were happy with the clean sheet and three points.

"Tuesday night we travelled to Lingfield and started really well and before we opened the scoring we had chances to the lead, we were always in control but lacked the compose and quality in the final third. At times in the second half the game was very open but we continued to create openings which we failed to convert.

Little Common under-nines

"We conceded a sloppy equaliser but fortunately were able to get the winning goal and pick up another three points. The scoreline didn't reflect the game and in our opinion, we should have had the game sewn up by half time. None the less back to back wins and we look forward to our remaining 4 games where we're be looking to add to our points total."

* A fundraising football match for Jason Callow, who has bone and lung cancer, is taking place this Sunday at The Polegrove (1.45pm).

It is between the treble winning 2011/12 Ore Athletic side and an Ore Athletic legends side, and many well known local players will be taking part in the game.

The treble winners’ manager Dave Cornelius said: “Jason Callow was the first player I signed and he stayed with the club until we folded in 2018.

“He was loyal to the club and this is the least we can do for him.”

John Lambert, the Legends manager, said: “I first met Jason in 2006 when I was the first captain of Ore, and he impressed me with his commitment and I knew he’d be a 100% clubman.”

Ore chairman Mick Southon said: “When we heard about Jason ‘s diagnosis there was an outpouring of love for him and from that came the idea for the fundraising game. So many people want to be involved and that’s the mark of how much Jason means to so many.”

There will also be refreshments and children’s entertainment.

Sidley United 1 AFC Southwick 2

MSFL Premier Division

Sidley United suffered a setback in their push for the MSFL title as AFC Southwick came from behind to take all three points.

A tight first half played out in strong windy conditions saw both teams struggle to really dominate the game but Sidley took the lead through one quality moment on 10 minutes. Tyler Capon played a brilliantly timed ball through for Paul Rogers to run onto, staying onside to get in one on one with the Southwick goalkeeper and he slotted home calmly to give Blues the lead.

Sidley had chances to extend their lead playing into the wind as Rogers forced the visiting goalkeeper into a low save before Lee Carey’s strike from distance just evaded the far post. Southwick didn’t create many moments, their best coming as a shot on the turn forced Dan Hutchins to parry the ball clear.

In the second period, Sidley nearly doubled their lead when a long throw came out to the edge of the area to Danny Ellis and his strike evaded the crowd of bodies but cannoned back off the post before being cleared.

On 66 minutes a defensive miscommunication saw two Sidley defenders go for the same ball which then presented a chance to an unmarked Southwick player. Despite the shot being blocked behind for a corner, the resulting set piece saw the ball fall at the feet of Sean Russell who slotted high into the net to level the scores.

A potentially decisive moment came moments later when a Sidley attack was scuppered by a deliberate handball from a Southwick defender however the referee deemed there was a covering player coming in and chose to show a yellow card instead of red. The resulting free kick was steered just wide of the far post by Carey.

But it was to be Southwick who would find the winner with five minutes to go as they countered on the Blues and a cross in from the right was met by Andy McDowell to spark celebrations among the visitors. There was still time for Sidley to nearly snatch a point but Toby Clifford inadvertently blocked Carey’s shot across goal before the final whistle sounded.

The Blues are without a game next week and are next in action against title rivals AFC Ringmer on April 9 at Little Common Rec - where a win for the Blues could effectively all but claim the title.

Willingdon Athletic 2 Westfield 0

Westfield’s six pointer got off the to the worst possible start, as Ian May was harshly sent off after just 50 seconds for a handball on the line.

May was on the post when a volley from no more than two yards away hit his hand and he received his marching orders.

Westfield goalkeeper Charlie Holmwood made a tremendous triple save from the resulting penalty to keep the scores level.

Westfield grew into the game and at times it didn’t look as though the Westies were a man down. However, just as Westfield were starting to get a grip on the game, a misjudged header from a corner resulted in an own goal scored by Westfield’s Martyn Durrant.

The second half saw a change of formation for the Westies and they really took the game to Willingdon. Ben Ferguson had two golden opportunities, as well as Pethig and King.

Westfield were felt hard done by for Willingdon’s second goal of the game.

A foul on George King wasn’t given and Willingdon scored from the resulting through ball.

Westfield produced a good performance, but unfortunately that doesn’t bring results and it leaves them in a precarious position, second bottom of the league ahead of a local derby with Hollington on Saturday.

Only a win will do for the village side to overhaul Eastbourne and Rotherfield above them.