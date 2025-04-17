Young guns firing for Bognor Regis Town FC bosses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bognor Regis Town FC’s young guns have been told they are very much part of the bosses' plans as the Rocks cling on to the unlikely chance of escaping Isthmian premier division relegation.

The side managed by Michael Birmingham and Jamie Howell must win their three remaining games and hope Dulwich Hamlet lose all of their games if they are to avoid the dreaded drop.

The Nye Camp outfit go to Wingate & Finchley on Saturday then host title-contenders Horsham on Bank Holiday Monday before the curtain comes down on the campaign at Hendon next Saturday.

One way or another, the emergence of a crop of talented youngsters has made an impact on the gaffers as they plot their bid to bounce back first time of asking if they are demoted.

The Rocks try to get past Dulwich | Picture: Trevor Staff

A 1-0 home win over Dulwich last week -- thanks to an early strike from Jasper Mather -- provided a stay of execution and the victory provided positives for the hot-seat duo. See pictures from the win here by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff.

Howell made special mention of the youngsters who have come in to make names for themselves.

He said: “The likes of Lennie Smith, Toby Kingswell, Preston Woolston and Freddie Chester have all done exceptionally well for us. They want to be at the club and that is hugely important and they are putting in so much effort on the pitch and they are willing to learn, they are willing to listen and that is brilliant for us.

"The future is bright -- the fans, who have been magnificent by the way -- can see what we are trying to achieve and appreciate the effort. With a bit of time, we will get there.

Action from the vital victory over Dulwich | Picture: Lyn Phillips

“The Dulwich game wasn't one for the purist but it's the business end of the season and attitudes matter and that was the same as the week before (when the Rocks beat Potters Bar Town 1-0) and it was absolutely first class. We put bodies on the line and worked really hard and that is we can ask them to do as a management team.”

Meanwhile, Birmingham pointed to the clean sheets as testimony to the endeavour put in by the team as they fought tooth and nail to repel any attacks and gain the triumph.

He said: “Six points at home with two clean sheets tells its own story; the boys' response has been phenomenal because after the Whitehawk game (which Bognor lost 3-0) we definitely needed a response and we got that against Dulwich against a team that was fighting for their lives. Could it have been more? Yes, but you get the same amount of points if you win 1-0 or 4-0 so we will take that.”

And Birmingham added that the management team and players were ever so grateful for the tremendous backing offered throughout what has been a trying season.

He said: "It's obviously been a very testing season for the club and to be able to count on our supporters getting behind the side is incredible really. We will be doing everything we can to bring the club the success those supporters deserve next season."