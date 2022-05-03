It will take place at Cowdray Golf on Wednesday, May 4 from 4pm.

‘Girls Golf Rocks’ is an initiative set up by England Golf to encourage girls to learn to play golf.

Tim Allen, Cowdray’s director of Golf, said: “We are delighted to be chosen to host Girls Golf Rocks sessions - we one of only four venues selected in West Sussex.

Cowdray is hosting taster golf sessions for girls.

“Golf is a fantastic game, and we are delighted to help participate in this England Golf scheme which encourage girls to play golf in a fun and friendly environment. Our talented PGA Professional Harry Smith will be delivering the sessions.”

The session is open to all girls aged between five and 18. No experience necessary and no equipment is required, jsut comfy clothes and trainers.

The taster session is a great way of trying golf before potentially signing up to a six-week coaching course. These take place at Cowdray Golf from Wednesdau, May 11 to Wednesday, June 15 and from Wednesday, July 2 until Wednesday, August 6 on six consecutive weeks. The aim is to encourage more girls to play golf, which is a sociable and fun way of getting exercise.