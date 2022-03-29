Petworth Bookshop joins online community

Seni Glaister, founder of Litalist, said: “The lovely independent bookshop in Petworth has just joined the Litalist platform as a pioneer, making their shop window available to a digital audience and offering click and collect to the local catchment.

“Petworth is our local bookshop and I’ve always admired Steve’s integrity and passion for his work. Local bookshops are cultural goldmines and local residents are very lucky if they have a good bookshop near them.

“I wanted to use Petworth as our case study so that we could build the best possible solution and tailor-make it to the bookshop’s needs.”

Steve at Petworth Books which can be found on Litalist

Seni, lives in Billingshurst, and had previously co-founded the Book People.

She said: “Independent bookshops on Litalist retain their own identity but more importantly, they retain their customers.

“There are other marketplace solutions out there but when we designed the Litalist platform we wanted to make it as easy as possible for bookshops to take their business online but we also wanted to ensure that bookshops could keep their customers, while expanding their market by building relationships with new customers, too.

Seni of Litalist

“We’ve designed the platform to be accessible to tech-shy users as well the tech-savvy ones, so Litalist can be used as a first step towards online bookselling or a complementary service to an existing online offer.”

On Litatist you can recommend your favourite books, keep a permanent visual record of everything you’ve read and loved, and create wishlists which you can share with friends and family.

Litalist is offering £5 off your order with Petworth Bookshop.

Visit Litalist.com, browse the shelves, click on the Discover tab or head straight to Petworth Bookshop and look at the books in their shop window or on their hand-picked shelves. Choose Petworth Bookshop click and Collect and use the code “PetworthBookshop” when you check out, to receive £5 off your order.