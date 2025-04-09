Gym interest booms in Chichester with 436% rise

By Alex Brown
Contributor
Published 9th Apr 2025, 16:11 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2025, 16:26 BST
Chichester has seen a massive 436% rise in 'gym' searches placing them second in the UK.

Experts at SJL, the company behind the research, analysed the year-on-year rise in average monthly searches for ‘gyms’ across the United Kingdom.

In the UK searches for ‘gyms’ saw the highest increase in Oxford, soaring by 2,470%. Chichester ranked second with a huge 436% surge, while Derby followed in third with a 285% rise.

In fact, the South East dominated the top UK hotspots, with Reading ranking fourth at 260%, Canterbury sixth at a 181% surge. Brighton placed tenth with a 125% rise.

people working out in a gym lifting weights.people working out in a gym lifting weights.
people working out in a gym lifting weights.
Location Percentage Increase
Oxford 2470%
Chichester 436%
Derby 285%
Reading 260%
Cardiff 190%
Canterbury 181%
Glasgow 175%
Kingston upon Hull 171%
Coventry 132%
Brighton and Hove 125%

Focusing on the South East, Oxford and Chichester mirrored the national rankings, with Reading third, Canterbury fourth, and Brighton and Hove fifth. Portsmouth ranked sixth at 90%.

Southampton, though at the bottom of the South East rankings, still recorded a notable 60% increase.

Location Percentage Increase
Oxford 2470%
Chichester 436%
Reading 260%
Canterbury 181%
Brighton and Hove 125%
Portsmouth 90%
Southampton 60%

Overall, England saw an 83% increase.

The surges across the United Kingdom may align with data from the UK Fitness Report 2024/25 by PureGym, which found that 76% of Britons say they aspire to be fit and healthy, while 65% feel they do not prioritise their health as much as they should.

Speaking on the findings, Craig Morgan from SJL said: "The surge in gym-related searches suggests a shift in attitudes towards health and fitness, with Chichester as an example seeing a huge 436% increase. As more people aspire to adopt healthier lifestyles, the demand for gyms, personal training, and fitness-related services continues to grow.

“This trend aligns with broader market insights showing a booming personal training industry and a population eager to prioritise well-being. The data highlights not just a temporary spike but a sustained cultural movement towards fitness-focused living."

