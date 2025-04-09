Gym interest booms in Chichester with 436% rise
Experts at SJL, the company behind the research, analysed the year-on-year rise in average monthly searches for ‘gyms’ across the United Kingdom.
In the UK searches for ‘gyms’ saw the highest increase in Oxford, soaring by 2,470%. Chichester ranked second with a huge 436% surge, while Derby followed in third with a 285% rise.
In fact, the South East dominated the top UK hotspots, with Reading ranking fourth at 260%, Canterbury sixth at a 181% surge. Brighton placed tenth with a 125% rise.
|Location
|Percentage Increase
|Oxford
|2470%
|Chichester
|436%
|Derby
|285%
|Reading
|260%
|Cardiff
|190%
|Canterbury
|181%
|Glasgow
|175%
|Kingston upon Hull
|171%
|Coventry
|132%
|Brighton and Hove
|125%
Focusing on the South East, Oxford and Chichester mirrored the national rankings, with Reading third, Canterbury fourth, and Brighton and Hove fifth. Portsmouth ranked sixth at 90%.
Southampton, though at the bottom of the South East rankings, still recorded a notable 60% increase.
|Location
|Percentage Increase
|Oxford
|2470%
|Chichester
|436%
|Reading
|260%
|Canterbury
|181%
|Brighton and Hove
|125%
|Portsmouth
|90%
|Southampton
|60%
Overall, England saw an 83% increase.
The surges across the United Kingdom may align with data from the UK Fitness Report 2024/25 by PureGym, which found that 76% of Britons say they aspire to be fit and healthy, while 65% feel they do not prioritise their health as much as they should.
Speaking on the findings, Craig Morgan from SJL said: "The surge in gym-related searches suggests a shift in attitudes towards health and fitness, with Chichester as an example seeing a huge 436% increase. As more people aspire to adopt healthier lifestyles, the demand for gyms, personal training, and fitness-related services continues to grow.
“This trend aligns with broader market insights showing a booming personal training industry and a population eager to prioritise well-being. The data highlights not just a temporary spike but a sustained cultural movement towards fitness-focused living."