Hailsham Active say thank you to Hailsham Harriers club president.

As a thank you for his tireless work in securing the provision of sporting facilities for Hailsham, Hailsham Active's chair, Steve Wennington, presented a cheque for funding last week to Norman Harris, President for local running club Hailsham Harriers.

The donation was provided as a complete surprise to Norman, who has been a member of Hailsham Harriers for almost 40 years.

Norman is a Director and has been a former member of Hailsham Active, and previously of Hailsham and District Sports Alliance for many years. Amongst many contributions, Norman has been heavily involved in the sign up of local playing fields under ‘Fields in Trust’, protecting their future for all. He has dedicated time and commitment towards installing the pathway at Western Road Recreation Ground, and latterly the lighting of the path, to enable all year round usage.

Within Hailsham Harriers, Lord Norman (as he is known by the club), is loved and adored by all their members and throughout his time has taken on many voluntary club roles from secretary to senior and junior club coach.

Hailsham Active's Steve Wennington handing over a donation to Hailsham Harriers club president, Norman Harris as they enjoyed a coffee in Costa courtesy of Steve.

In 2002 Norman played a key part in setting up the club's couch to 5K program - now an annual event within the clubs calendar, which has brought many new members to the towns inclusive, friendly and successful running club.

Early this year Norman stepped down from his coaching duties and the club laid on a surprise 'celebration of running' for him at their Summerheath Hall base.

Norman continues to be a huge part of the club, regularly running and supporting others every Saturday at local Parkruns.

The donation by Hailsham Active will enable Hailsham Harriers to purchase new equipment for their growing number of junior Harriers, this includes hurdles, ladders and lights to improve their running skills and keep them safe on the road.

On behalf of Norman, Hailsham Harriers committee and all our junior runners, thank you Hailsham Active for your kindest generosity.