Hailsham Cricket Club team up with Hailsham Hockey Club

Hailsham Cricket Club and Hailsham Hockey Club have joined forces – and the cricket club’s Western Road Pavilion is now the official location for the hockey club’s post-match hospitality.

It’s a great opportunity for the clubs to form closer links and makes sense given the timings of their respective seasons.

The pavilion will provide a great venue for the hockey club’s seven teams, opposition and umpires on fixture days.

Food will be provided by Diplocks Cafe, who are current sponsors of both clubs.

It’s great to see the local sports clubs joining forces to provide better sporting experiences for the local community.

Rob Wilkinson from Hailsham Cricket Club said: "We are thrilled to welcome Hailsham Hockey to the family of clubs that use the pavilion. These include Hailsham Netball and Hailsham Harriers.

"We are committed to working together and raising standards for the sporting community we all serve.

"We hope this partnership goes from strength to strength over the coming months and years".