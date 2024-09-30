Hailsham Harriers John Faulds Hellingly 10K

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With torrential rain through the night and into the early hours, the wet conditions held off for The start of The John Faulds Hellingly 10K, the flagship race of local running club, Hailsham Harriers, held on Sunday 23 September. With the race now in its 37th year, close to three hundred runners gathered on the start line at Station Road, Hellingly.

The course, not too dissimilar to the first race held on September 30 1984, is a point to point course which takes in the undulating country lanes around Hellingly, finishing at Roebuck Park Cricket Pavilion

The Hellingly 10K forms part of the Sussex Grand Prix, a series of twelve local races held throughout the year from March to November where local clubs compete against each other for individual and team prizes

Congratulations go to race winner, Ollie Sprague, from Seaford Striders who finished with a time of 35:44, Hailsham’s Chris Doherty, enjoying a speedy season, flew home to take second place with 37:21 and finishing 3rd saw Sky Taylor-O’Neill from Crawley Saints and Sinners in 37:31

Team Hailsham at the Hellingly 10K

For the ladies, Hailsham’s Alice Denning ran a sensational race to finish first female in 42:24 with Melissa Galea from Horsham Joggers second in 43:34 and Brighton and Hove AC’s Paula Blackledge a close 3rd in 43:51.

Amongst the first in age trophy winners, Hailsham ladies scooped up many of the awards. Congratulations to: Lady Frances Delves, Tracy Erridge, Maria Smith, Audrey Haddon and Sarah Day. A team prize also went to Hailsham Harriers for the club with the biggest turnout of runners. Hailsham fielded 41 runners alongside their marshals, volunteers and race organisers. Seaford Striders were second and joint third saw Hastings Runners and Heathfield Runners.

Plenty of personal bests and course personal bests were achieved by Hailsham’s Oliver Paterson, Jo McGowan, Vinny Thrower, Katy Reed, Sarah Day, Lee Williams, Andrea Gikes, Maria Smith, Arthur Collins, Audrey Haddon, Lisa Phillips-Horner, Dave Garratt and Chris Little.

All finishers received a bespoke medal which commemorated the clubs 40th anniversary year.

Race Director Sam Neame

Hailsham Harriers would like to thank their race sponsors this year: Mango Insurance and Brewers Decorators Centre along with 1st Hellingly Scouts who helped to marshal, Sport Systems for their help and timing technology, Roebuck Park cricket pavilion and Waitrose Heathfield for their wonderful donation of fruit.

Of course no race can go ahead successfully without a fabulous Race Director at the helm and a team of fantastic marshals and volunteers. Our thanks go to Sam Neame and the army of members, friends and family who all got involved on the day to make for a great atmosphere and ensure the safety of all runners.

Tea, coffee and an abundance of cake were available to purchase at the race finish with Hailsham making a donation to the Hellingly Scouts towards their 2025 camps international expedition to Cambodia.

Performance times for team Hailsham were;

Hailsham's Alice Denning (first female) with chairman Andy Ruffell.

Chris Doherty 37:21, Men’s Captain: Carl Barton 40:31, Dave Garratt 41:06, Gary Woolven 42:20, Alice Denning 42:24, Martin Bell 43:07, Maria Smith 44:10, Oliver Paterson 44:14, Audrey Haddon 44:50, Claire Keith 45:03, Graham Purdye 45:16, Chris Shoult 46:09, Gary Crossan 46:14, Kevin Tyler 46:48, Chris Little 47:03, Simon Haddon 47:18, Michael Husarz 47:20, Katy Reed 47:26, Tina Macenhill 47:32, Vinny Thrower 47:47, Tracy Erridge 48:13, Sarah Day 49:04, Jo McGowan 49:15, Ladies Captain: Helen O’Sullivan 49:40, Gary Smith 49:40, Robin Warwick 49:52, Abi Morris 50:55, Lee Williams 53:11, Arthur Collins 55:25, Lou Lou Williams 57:48, The Ledge; Pete Daws 58:27, Lady Frances Delves 58:34, Andrea Gikes 1:02:26, Kevin Morris 1:03:42, Lisa Phillips-Horner 1:04:01, Ros Thomson 1:08:18, Karen Hoskin 1:12:43, Els Ruffell 1:16:13, Robbie Proietti 1:22:04 with tail runners Lisa Goldsmith and Tash Hawkes 1:24:00 completing the strong team.

To find out more information about Hailsham Harriers and how to join, visit hailsham-harriers.org.uk