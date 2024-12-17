Hailsham Harriers Step Into Christmas

Local running club Hailsham Harriers have jumped into December with a number of festive runs and an abundance of Christmas spirit.

Sunday 1st December saw the club hold its annual Christmas run through Abbotts Wood finishing with a delicious meal at The Old Oak Arlington. Members were encouraged to dress for their fun 5k in Christmas outfits with prizes on offer for the best dressed which saw Jayne Morris and Lee Williams take the podium positions with Jo Davis and Kevin Morris runners up.

Club coach, Julie Lewis-Clements joined neighbouring Heathfield Runners on the morning of December 1st, running a half marathon distance from Heathfield to Polegate in Christmas attire. Since January Julie completed a half marathon distance every month to achieve the goal twelve half marathons in twelve months.

Faced with blustery conditions on the weekend of December 7th and 8th club member Dave Garratt took on the UK Ultra Winter 55-mile event. Starting and finishing at East Dean, Dave braved wind, 60mph gusts, rain, hail and mud to complete his first ever ultra marathon distance with several Harriers; Julie Lewis-Clements, Tracy Erridge, and Michelle Hollands out on the course taking on vital marshal roles

Dave Garratt with Harriers volunteers at the UK Ultra Winter 55 Mile event.

On Sunday 8th December eight hardy Harriers joined 500 runners at Peacehaven leisure centre for the mince pie 10 mile hosted by Seaford striders. This popular local event always sees the best festive outfits and despite storm Darragh, this year was no exception. Claire Keith, Carl Barton, Kevin Morris, Jayne Morris, Abi Morris, Victoria Little, Sarah Day and Mark Bassett braved the elements to take part in the fun which every year raises money for two local charities.

On Tuesday 10th December Hailsham Harriers put on the clubs’ historic annual 4K Turkey Trot for its senior Harriers and the 2K Chicken Run for their junior Harriers whereby members compete against each other in a time-based event. Louise Williams, first across the line, won the top prize of a Christmas gift card with Chris Doherty recording the fastest time on the night of 13.52 and Alice Denning 16:54, fastest female. In previous years a club raffle has taken place but since 2022 members are now encouraged to bring food items to be donated to Hailsham Foodbank. Ladies captain, Helen O’Sullivan and Louisa Geer had great pleasure in dropping the collected items at the Foodbank the following day.

With more running festivities planned towards Christmas, Hailsham Harriers would like to wish all our members, their families, friends and our local townsfolk a very merry Christmas and a Happy, healthy New Year.