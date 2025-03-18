Hailsham Harriers enjoyed celebrating at the Kings Head, Horsebridge, as they lifted the Steve Ovett Sussex Grand Prix trophy for the eighth time in the club’s history.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sussex Grand Prix, founded in 1985 by Ron Grover and Carol Wilson of Arena 80 Athletics Club, is a running series of 12 races which take place between March and November each year in various locations within West and East Sussex. The league is currently made up of 19 running clubs across Sussex along with their members, all of whom are registered with England Athletics.

Sussex clubs compete against each other throughout the series for both individual and team prizes, with the overall champions awarded the Steve Ovett Champions Trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seventy members of Hailsham Harriers played a part in the contribution of team points collected across each of the twelve races with Hailsham often fielding the biggest team on the day whilst breaking their own record club turnouts at each event, including their own flagship race in September, the John Faulds Hellingly 10K.

Hailsham Harriers picking up the Steve Ovett Sussex Grand Prix Champions trophy.

Amongst the individual winners, Hailsham’s Alice Denning and Chris Doherty, lifted the overall winner’s trophy for male and female across the series. Chris Doherty shared the men’s trophy with joint overall men’s winner, Ollie Sprague from Peacehaven Running Club.

Two memorial trophies for the late Ron Grover are awarded to a male and female that complete the most races within the league, receiving the most points. This year Hailsham’s Gary Smith and Ladies captain, Helen O’Sullivan lifted both these trophies, completing all twelve races. Their achievements together with Alice Denning and Chris Doherty, make these four separate victories for the first time in Harrier’s history.

Hailsham also scooped awards in the top twenty men and women across the league which included for the Ladies – Alice Denning (1st), Maria Smith (4th), Helen O’Sullivan (6th), Katy Reed (9th), Tracy Erridge (14th), Tina Macenhill (16th) and Abigail Morris (18th). For the Men – Chris Doherty (Joint 1st), and Men’s Captain Carl Barton (17th) made the top twenty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the age-related category awards, Hailsham celebrated more success with Alice Denning 1stSenior, Abigail Morris 2nd Senior, Katy Reed 1stV35, Sam Neame 2nd V35, Louisa Geer 3rdV35, Oli Paterson 3rd Senior, Chris Doherty 1st V35, Maria Smith 1st V45, Helen O’Sullivan 2nd V45, Carl Barton 1st V45, Ros Daintree 2nd V65, Cathy Gilling 3rd V65, Graham Purdye 1st V65, Frances Delves 2nd V70, Peter Daws 2nd V70, and Roberto Proietti 3rd V70.

Winners of the Ron Grover Memorial Award for the Sussex Grand Prix, Hailsham's Helen O'Sullivan and Gary Smith.

Hailsham Harriers would like to express thanks to the Sussex Grand Prix committee, to all the runners, marshals and organisers who took part in making the 2024 league a huge success and to team runners up Crawley Saints and Sinners.

The 2025 league begins on Sunday 23 March, with the Hastings Half Marathon, the first race of the series.

To find out more information about joining Hailsham Harriers or their Couch to 5K programme head over to the website hailsham-harriers.org.uk