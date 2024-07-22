Hailsham Tennis Club aces catch up on league fixtures

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As the sun comes out, Hailsham Tennis Club's teams have been catching up on their league fixtures.

The men's team played away to Wadhurst after a postponement, and, despite some close rubbers, came away with a loss 1-3. In the first game, Hailsham's first pair, Johan Jooste and Neil Downer, played Wadhurst's Tim Pryke and Brian Rusling. They won the first set 6-1, but lost the second 2-6, as well as the championship tie-break decider.

Second pair, Andy Leckie and Jose Noya also won the first set (7-6) and lost the second 2-6 against Tim Cox and Bob Davis, again losing the championship tie-break. In the reverse legs, Johan and Neil won 6-1, 6-3 against Tim and Bob, although the games were closer than the scores suggest. Andy and Jose lost 3-6, 4-6 to Tim and Brian.

The next week the Hailsham men were represented by three different players as they hosted East Grinstead. First pair, Dom Walter and Simon Underwood had a close first set against EG's second pair, Chris Tucker and Chris Smyth, winning the tie-break 7-6, then winning their leg with a 6-0 second set.

Val Jackson, Barbara Cordner, Mary Srey and Narun Chea.

Second pair, Jose Noya and Matt Dean had a great win against the EG first pair, Sion Evans and Tony Cox, 6-2, 6-3, but were pipped in their second leg against the two Chris's 5-7, 2-6. Dom and Simon completed a 3-1 win for Hailsham with a 6-2, 6-1 win against Sion and Tony.

The two matches leave Hailsham second in the table, behind Wadhurst.

The ladies' second team were also away to Wadhurst, coming home with a creditable 2-2 draw. First pair, Narun Chea and Mary Srey had a close first set against Wadhurst's second pair, Jean Davis and Lucy Main, winning the tie-break 7-6, and the leg with a 6-2 win in the second set.

Second pair, Barbara Cordner and Val Jackson lost to the home team's first pair Jane Parker and Tessa Harrison 2-6, 0-6, also losing in the reverse leg against Jean and Lucy, 1-6, 0-6. But Narun and Mary came through 6-1, 6-3 against Jane and Tessa, to earn the 2-2 draw.

Andy Leckie, Jose Noya, Johan Jooste and Neil Downer.

The latest matches come after Hailsham Tennis Club's delayed Open Day was a great success, as we reported last week.

It had to be postponed from the previous Sunday because of bad weather, but this time the sun shone on lots of prospective players wanting to try their hand at tennis.

Coach Suzy Larkin seemed to be everywhere at once, making games for the children and hitting with adults, while Ray from Intersport had his usual display of the latest rackets for people to try.

Many of the club's members were in amongst the visitors, offering to hit with them and handing out tips. Lyekin Witt was in the kitchen, cooking up hot dogs for the masses.

Dom Walter, Simon Underwood, Matt Dean and Jose Noya

Club chairman, David Harding, came down to join the fun and test some rackets, and Hailsham's Mayor Paul Holbrook was there to show support. Club president, Graham Landon, was out on the courts as well, playing and coaching where needed.

"It was a wonderful day, with so many people interested in the sport we love at this Club", he said. If you missed the day, and want to give tennis a try, contact Narun Chea our membership secretary or Harry Marks via the Facebook page or the website.

Tennis is a great way to keep fit at all ages, as well as being a social game to make great friends.