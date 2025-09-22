Hailsham tennis players celebrate court upgrade

Members waiting for the opening of the new courts

Hailsham Tennis Club have successfully upgraded two of their four courts to a new clay surface, and they were officially opened by chairman David Harding at the weekend.

The club committee presented the plan to the members at an emergency general meeting to change two of the courts over in March this year, and the plan was approved by an overwhelming majority of members present.

Now, after a few weeks of disruption, the courts are ready for use, and members are keen to try them out. Clay court surfaces (like those used at the French Open in the Roland Garros stadium in Paris) are recommended by the LTA to make tennis more accessible all year round.

At the club, chairman David Harding was there along with club president Graham Landon and other committee members to cut the ribbon and declare the courts officially open.

Chairman David Harding ready to declare the new clay courts open

The courts represent a massive investment in the future of the club, and will be welcomed by all.

You can follow events at Hailsham Tennis Club on their Facebook page and on Instagram, as well as on their website.