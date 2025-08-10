Hallard hat-trick headlines five-star Bridges opener

The sun shone, the brand-new 3G pitch sparkled, and the Jubilee Field crowd buzzed with anticipation as league football finally returned. Three Bridges opened their Isthmian South East campaign at home to Eastbourne Town and served up a performance that was well worth the summer wait.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three Bridges 5 – 0 Eastbourne Town

By Robert Nastase

Isthmian South East Division – Saturday, August 9, Jubilee Field

Billy Irving joined the "wonder-goal" club on Saturday too.

After a couple of early nerves, Bridges soon found their groove. It didn’t take long for league debutant Ade Adeyinka to announce himself in emphatic fashion, smashing a 25-yard rocket that left the Eastbourne goalkeeper rooted to the spot. One-nil, Bridges, and Ade already had his dream start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eastbourne tried to muster a reply as Marcin Ruda’s deflected effort whistled just wide but the hosts should have doubled their lead when Reece Hallard somehow contrived to miss from about two yards. Hallard’s expression suggested a man already plotting redemption. Spoiler alert: he succeeded.

The first half ended with Bridges holding a narrow but deserved lead. Then came the second half, and the real fun.

Eastbourne’s Lucas Rodrigues opted for an early bath, collecting two yellow cards in just three minutes. His 51st-minute dismissal proved the final straw for the visitors.

New signing Ade Adeyinka got Bridges off the mark with a wonder goal.

Three minutes later, Billy Irving decided to join the wonder-goal club. From 25 yards, he curled an outrageous effort into the top corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ade Adeyinka then won a penalty after being brought down in the box. Up stepped Hallard, last season’s top scorer, to send the keeper the wrong way and make it 3–0.

Hallard was far from finished. In the 71st minute, he channelled his inner Zidane, pirouetting past a defender before calmly slotting home from the edge of the area. Bridges fans were already wondering how to choose between three “Goal of the Season” contenders.

And just when Eastbourne thought the punishment was over, Bridges produced a slick training-ground move that ended with Hallard tapping in for his hat-trick three minutes later. 5–0. Clinical. Cruel. And, truth be told, rather beautiful.

Opening day hat-trick scorer, Reece Hallard, in action.

The final whistle was met with a roar of delight from the Jubilee Field faithful, as Bridges announced themselves as early-season contenders in the most emphatic way possible. They now sit joint-top with AFC Whyteleafe (also 5–0 winners) who faced East Grinstead. Conveniently, Bridges face East Grinstead this Tuesday in what promises to be a lively early Sussex derby.

Three Bridges Player of the Match: Reece Hallard

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three Bridges FC: Sam Roberts, Dan Ferreira, Hayden Neathey, Billy Irving, Sam Bull (79' Shay Matthews), Harvey Woollard (C), Ade Adeyinka (88' Noel Leighton), Hayden Velvick, Noel Fisher, Reece Hallard (79' Connor Hayden Pickering), Charlie Bennett (5' Bryan Villavicencio)