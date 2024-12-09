Hastings Runners race from the summery sublime to the wintry ridiculous

Hastings Runners are an intrepid bunch, turning out in the very worst of weather, sometimes only for fun. So think no less of the 23 of them who turned their back on Storm Darragh for much warmer climes last weekend.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They flew to Lanzarote, part of Spain’s Canary Islands archipelago off the south-west coast of Morocco, where night-time temperatures dipped to around 18°C but the sunny days hovered around the 21°C mark – or the low-70s in old-money Fahrenheit.

They weren’t, though, there for the beaches and sangria (they insist). And published results prove they did spend at least some of their visit racing in the island’s famous multi-event running festival…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Congratulations, then, to Andy Lee – the club’s fastest entrant in the Half Marathon and first in the MV65 age category with his time of one hour 44 minutes and 35 seconds. The fastest HR males in his wake were Peter Ball (1:53:08) and Paul Rackstraw (2:02:14).

Andy Lee winning his age category in the sunshine bathing the Lanzarote Half Marathon.

And well done to Yok Lin Richardson who with her time of 2:37:47 was placed second in the FV75 age cat.

In the 10k, Sue Hull came third in the FV50 age cat (53:16) not far ahead of Ruth Spiller who was third in the FV55s (55:07) and Louise Weatherley (1:06:41). Well done, also, to Danny Ratnarajah, first HR male home in 1:05:57 and to Darren Barzee who, even though injured and currently unable to run, borrowed a bike to ride the course and give support.

Meanwhile, in Sussex, the Winter On The Downs ultra race went ahead in stark contrast. Usually a 55-miler, it had to be cut to 51 miles for 2024 as weather forced changes to the start and finish at East Dean.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The conditions were, said Jacqueline Mannering (who came second in age category), atrocious: “We could barely stay upright at some points, the wind was something else and the rain felt like hail. I have never ran in conditions like them.”

Yok Lin Richardson of Hastings Runners: another impressive run at the Lanzarote 10k.

Jacqueline completed the gruelling event alongside fellow HRs Pete Heasman and Darren Kilby who all ran together taking 14 hours and 14 minutes start to finish.

Another brutal event with a clue in the title was the Salisbury Plain Winter Half Marathon endured by FV75 Sarah Marzaioli in two hours and 53 minutes. “The temperature was two degrees below freezing with the wind-chill factor, a wind that made it difficult to breathe, on top of the stinging rain and mud. It was quite a struggle and I was so glad to finish!”

Hastings Runners welcomes new members of all abilities aged 12 and over for fun, training and competitive running. Visit https://hastingsrunners.co.uk