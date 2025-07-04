The big courts at Wimbledon are meant to be some of the most intimidating stages in tennis; clearly no one has told Sonay Kartal.

By the end Kartal had the whole crowd on their feet as she lifted both arms aloft in victory, a rare slip from her stellar on-court poker face. Her delight was understandable; Kartal has reached a Grand Slam fourth round for the first time and looks in the kind of touch that could take her even further. 'That was mustard' cried a member of the crowd. They weren’t wrong; Kartal served up the perfect lunchtime performance to whet appetites for even more with a deep run at Wimbledon now truly on the menu. “I'm not going to lie, I was pretty nervous walking out there,” she said. “It's a big court with a match that has a lot of meaning to me. “Last year was also in the back of my mind, losing to Coco on the same court in the same round. “I tried to take everything I learnt from that match and put it into play on the court. I tried to relax as best as I could. “I think last year's match helped me a lot. I think I left that court last year feeling like I didn't play my best level because of the nerves I was carrying. “Today I just wanted to just try my best, to put them aside as best as I could. Obviously, it's easier said than done. “When I got it level, I felt like I was pretty good. The nerves were gone. I just felt super comfortable out there.” Kartal was ranked just inside the top 300 on her run to third round of Wimbledon last year, but arrived this time around ranked world No.51 and will go higher following her results this week. She has transformed too from a relative unknown to someone the British public is becoming increasingly introduced to and enamoured with thanks to her endearingly laid back demeanour. Kartal’s sketchbook’s worth of tattoos are well documented, but the 23-year-old also revealed her karaoke song as Dolly Parton’s Islands In The Stream and her love of 90s music to match her on-court fashion, while revelling in the extra fanfare that now surrounds her matches. “If you've got a lot of attention on you, it means you're doing good things,” she added. “I'm pretty calm and pretty collected. I don't think it's going to affect me too much. “I'm just enjoying it all. I'll still pretty young. It's my first fourth round. I feel like I'm going to go out on the court in the next round kind of with nothing to lose at the minute. I'm going to go swinging. “I think the pressure that I'll feel is the pressure I will be putting on myself just wanting to perform as best as I can.” One of Kartal’s tattoos reads ‘The show must go on’, and it will for now as she takes on former French Open finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova for a place in the quarter-finals. Should she progress, she will doubtless attract more admiration from the home faithful willing on another Brit who is more than comfortable doing it her way. A new tattoo is perhaps the only assured outcome from Kartal’s fortnight, though she is all ears on the design. “I am not one to say not to a tattoo, I can easily be persuaded,” she joked. “I am just lacking a few creative ideas myself, so if you have any ideas let me know.”