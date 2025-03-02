Latest from Mid Sussex Football League

By Paul John
Contributor
Published 2nd Mar 2025, 08:08 BST
Updated 3rd Mar 2025, 08:44 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Results & fixtures

Mid Sussex Football League Season 2024 – 2025.

Results

Saturday, March 1

Tell us your team news.Tell us your team news.
Tell us your team news.

Sussex CFA Junior Cup

7 0 Forest Row II v Selsey Reserves [ Semi Final ]

1 0 Victoria Baptist v Newhaven II [ Semi Final ]

Mowatt Challenge Cup

0 1 Eastbourne Rangers v Reigate Priory II [ Semi Final ]

Somerville Challenge Cup

3 4 Ashurst Wood v Cuckfield Rangers II [ Semi Final ]

Tester Challenge Cup

7 0 FC Railway II v Warlingham II [ Quarter Final ]

Premier Division

7 0 Battle Town v Ridgewood

2 5 Crawley Devils v Oxted & District

0 4 Godstone v Crowhurst

3 0 Westfield v Rotherfield

Championship

2 2 Polegate Town v Hurstpierpoint

5 2 Ringmer AFC II v Lindfield II

Division One

0 1 Barcombe v Warlingham

2 3 Oxted & District II v Cuckfield Town

0 2 Welcroft Park Rangers v Wivelsfield Green

Division Two North

7 0 Balcombe II v Reigate Priory 'A'

Division Three North

4 2 A.S Crawley XI v Caterham

0 4 Copthorne 'A' v Dormansland Rockets

Division Three South

2 4 AFC Hurst v Portslade Athletic

1 0 Eastbourne Athletic v Nutley

2 1 Rotherfield II v Southwick

3 1 The View v Polegate Town II

Division Four North

3 1 Athletico Redhill v Oxted & District 'A'

Division Four South

4 1 Cuckfield Town II v Scaynes Hill

0 2 Ditchling v Newick

2 5 Lindfield III v Keymer & Hassocks

3 4 Maresfield Village v Ansty FC II

Division Five North

4 3 Horley AFC v Reigate Priory 'C'

Division Five South

6 1 AFC Varndeanians III v Barcombe II

2 2 Marle Place Wanderers v Scaynes Hill II

0 0 Ringmer AFC IV v Hartfield

5 1 Welcroft Park Rangers II v Hurstpierpoint III

Fixtures

All games kick off at 2pm unless stated

Saturday, March 8

Senior Charity Cup

Crowhurst v Newhaven II [Quarter Final]

Oxted & District v Lindfield II [Quarter Final]

Somerville Challenge Cup

Forest Row II v BN Dons [Semi Final]

Stratford Challenge Cup

Polegate Town II v Caterham [Round 3]

Ansty FC v Buxted [Quarter Final]

Malins Challenge Cup

Dormansland Rockets v Rotherfield II [Quarter Final]

Premier Division

Cuckfield Rangers v Balcombe

Godstone v Rotherfield

Holland Sports v Battle

Ridgewood v Crawley Devils

Tunbridge Wells II v Ringmer

Championship

Copthorne II v Polegate Town

Hurstpierpoint v Sovereign Saints

Reigate Priory II v AFC Varndeanians II

Division One

Cuckfield Town v Warlingham

Oxted & District II v Barcombe

Welcroft Park Rangers v Cuckfield Rangers II

Division Two North

Crawley United v Balcombe II

Ifield Albion v Jarvis Brook II

Old Oxted Town v Ashurst

Reigate Priory 'A' v Ifield

Division Two South

Horsted Keynes v Ridgewood II

Preston Manor Royals v Peacehaven & Telscombe II, KO.3pm

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ringmer AFC III v Brighton & Sussex Medical School, KO.1pm

Seaford Town II v Willingdon Athletic

Division Three North

A.S Crawley XI v Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers

Ifield II v Wakehams Green

Division Three South

AFC Hurst v The View

Southwick v Nutley

Division Four North

Gatwick Warriors v Athletico Redhill

Warlingham II v West Hoathly

Division Four South

Ditchling v Scaynes Hill

Lindfield III v Cuckfield Town II

Newick v Maresfield Village

Plumpton Athletic v Keymer & Hassocks

Division Five North

Ashurst Wood II v Royal Earlswood II

FC Railway II v Reigate Priory 'C'

Horley AFC v Gatwick Warriors II

Warlingham III v Crawley United II

Division Five South

Barcombe II v Maresfield Village II

Hartfield v Welcroft Park Rangers II

Marle Place Wanderers v Willingdon Athletic II

Ringmer AFC IV v Hurstpierpoint III, KO.3pm

Related topics:Eastbourne RangersPremier Division
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice