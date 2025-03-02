Latest from Mid Sussex Football League
Mid Sussex Football League Season 2024 – 2025.
Results
Saturday, March 1
Sussex CFA Junior Cup
7 0 Forest Row II v Selsey Reserves [ Semi Final ]
1 0 Victoria Baptist v Newhaven II [ Semi Final ]
Mowatt Challenge Cup
0 1 Eastbourne Rangers v Reigate Priory II [ Semi Final ]
Somerville Challenge Cup
3 4 Ashurst Wood v Cuckfield Rangers II [ Semi Final ]
Tester Challenge Cup
7 0 FC Railway II v Warlingham II [ Quarter Final ]
Premier Division
7 0 Battle Town v Ridgewood
2 5 Crawley Devils v Oxted & District
0 4 Godstone v Crowhurst
3 0 Westfield v Rotherfield
Championship
2 2 Polegate Town v Hurstpierpoint
5 2 Ringmer AFC II v Lindfield II
Division One
0 1 Barcombe v Warlingham
2 3 Oxted & District II v Cuckfield Town
0 2 Welcroft Park Rangers v Wivelsfield Green
Division Two North
7 0 Balcombe II v Reigate Priory 'A'
Division Three North
4 2 A.S Crawley XI v Caterham
0 4 Copthorne 'A' v Dormansland Rockets
Division Three South
2 4 AFC Hurst v Portslade Athletic
1 0 Eastbourne Athletic v Nutley
2 1 Rotherfield II v Southwick
3 1 The View v Polegate Town II
Division Four North
3 1 Athletico Redhill v Oxted & District 'A'
Division Four South
4 1 Cuckfield Town II v Scaynes Hill
0 2 Ditchling v Newick
2 5 Lindfield III v Keymer & Hassocks
3 4 Maresfield Village v Ansty FC II
Division Five North
4 3 Horley AFC v Reigate Priory 'C'
Division Five South
6 1 AFC Varndeanians III v Barcombe II
2 2 Marle Place Wanderers v Scaynes Hill II
0 0 Ringmer AFC IV v Hartfield
5 1 Welcroft Park Rangers II v Hurstpierpoint III
Fixtures
All games kick off at 2pm unless stated
Saturday, March 8
Senior Charity Cup
Crowhurst v Newhaven II [Quarter Final]
Oxted & District v Lindfield II [Quarter Final]
Somerville Challenge Cup
Forest Row II v BN Dons [Semi Final]
Stratford Challenge Cup
Polegate Town II v Caterham [Round 3]
Ansty FC v Buxted [Quarter Final]
Malins Challenge Cup
Dormansland Rockets v Rotherfield II [Quarter Final]
Premier Division
Cuckfield Rangers v Balcombe
Godstone v Rotherfield
Holland Sports v Battle
Ridgewood v Crawley Devils
Tunbridge Wells II v Ringmer
Championship
Copthorne II v Polegate Town
Hurstpierpoint v Sovereign Saints
Reigate Priory II v AFC Varndeanians II
Division One
Cuckfield Town v Warlingham
Oxted & District II v Barcombe
Welcroft Park Rangers v Cuckfield Rangers II
Division Two North
Crawley United v Balcombe II
Ifield Albion v Jarvis Brook II
Old Oxted Town v Ashurst
Reigate Priory 'A' v Ifield
Division Two South
Horsted Keynes v Ridgewood II
Preston Manor Royals v Peacehaven & Telscombe II, KO.3pm
Ringmer AFC III v Brighton & Sussex Medical School, KO.1pm
Seaford Town II v Willingdon Athletic
Division Three North
A.S Crawley XI v Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers
Ifield II v Wakehams Green
Division Three South
AFC Hurst v The View
Southwick v Nutley
Division Four North
Gatwick Warriors v Athletico Redhill
Warlingham II v West Hoathly
Division Four South
Ditchling v Scaynes Hill
Lindfield III v Cuckfield Town II
Newick v Maresfield Village
Plumpton Athletic v Keymer & Hassocks
Division Five North
Ashurst Wood II v Royal Earlswood II
FC Railway II v Reigate Priory 'C'
Horley AFC v Gatwick Warriors II
Warlingham III v Crawley United II
Division Five South
Barcombe II v Maresfield Village II
Hartfield v Welcroft Park Rangers II
Marle Place Wanderers v Willingdon Athletic II
Ringmer AFC IV v Hurstpierpoint III, KO.3pm