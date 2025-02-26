Legends in town: Tottenham Hotspur team to take on Eastbourne United
If you want to see the likes of Pascal Chimbonda, Mark Falco, David Howells and Stuart Nethercott (yes, all confirmed) back in action against United's own back catalogue of talent, then you will need to be heading off to online ticket seller pretty sharp.
Although extra capacity has been arranged at the Oval Arena, numbers will of course be restricted, so it’s first come, first served. The same applies to the Saturday evening, when the Legends will be doing a Q&A in the sumptuous Oval Bar- tickets available separately for this event.
if you want more information, or for sponsorship opportunities, contact Eastbourne United Commercial Manager Richard Davies - [email protected]
Tickets for both events are available exclusively from euafc.onlineticketseller.com/events/101162 (match) or euafc.onlineticketseller.com/events/101166 (Q&A).