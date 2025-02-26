Very few of us actually get to meet a genuine legend, but that's what you will have a chance to do at the Oval Arena on Saturday, May 24, as some proper legends of football come to Eastbourne to take on United's very own team of well-known old boys.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you want to see the likes of Pascal Chimbonda, Mark Falco, David Howells and Stuart Nethercott (yes, all confirmed) back in action against United's own back catalogue of talent, then you will need to be heading off to online ticket seller pretty sharp.

Although extra capacity has been arranged at the Oval Arena, numbers will of course be restricted, so it’s first come, first served. The same applies to the Saturday evening, when the Legends will be doing a Q&A in the sumptuous Oval Bar- tickets available separately for this event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

if you want more information, or for sponsorship opportunities, contact Eastbourne United Commercial Manager Richard Davies - [email protected]

Tickets for both events are available exclusively from euafc.onlineticketseller.com/events/101162 (match) or euafc.onlineticketseller.com/events/101166 (Q&A).