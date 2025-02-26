Legends in town: Tottenham Hotspur team to take on Eastbourne United

By Steve Huxley
Contributor
Published 26th Feb 2025, 07:25 BST
Updated 27th Feb 2025, 08:31 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Very few of us actually get to meet a genuine legend, but that's what you will have a chance to do at the Oval Arena on Saturday, May 24, as some proper legends of football come to Eastbourne to take on United's very own team of well-known old boys.

If you want to see the likes of Pascal Chimbonda, Mark Falco, David Howells and Stuart Nethercott (yes, all confirmed) back in action against United's own back catalogue of talent, then you will need to be heading off to online ticket seller pretty sharp.

Although extra capacity has been arranged at the Oval Arena, numbers will of course be restricted, so it’s first come, first served. The same applies to the Saturday evening, when the Legends will be doing a Q&A in the sumptuous Oval Bar- tickets available separately for this event.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

if you want more information, or for sponsorship opportunities, contact Eastbourne United Commercial Manager Richard Davies - [email protected]

Tickets for both events are available exclusively from euafc.onlineticketseller.com/events/101162 (match) or euafc.onlineticketseller.com/events/101166 (Q&A).

Related topics:LegendsTottenham HotspurRichard DaviesTickets
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice