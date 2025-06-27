The Lexus Eastbourne Open semi-final line-up is confirmed.

After a week of entertaining tennis at Devonshire Park, we have reached the penultimate day of the competition.

On the men’s side, defending champion Taylor Fritz will face Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Jenson Brooksby, of the USA, will take on Frenchman Ugo Humbert after they both knocked out the last two Brits left in the competition (Billy Harris and Dan Evans).

Fokina got the better of Jakub Mensik in straight sets, while three-time champion Fritz edged past Marcos Giron in three sets.

Both games were very tight with a lot of quality and drama, with the crowd treated to some great action despite there being no British participants left in the competition.

Davidovich Fokina started the game with a break of serve, which turned out to be the only one in the set, with both cancelling each other out with precise and powerful serving.

The Spaniard again started the second set with a break, but Mensik replied by breaking back and levelling affairs.

Both players played some fantastic tennis, entertaining and humouring the crowd at times.

Davidovich Fokina had a match point but could not take it, with Mensik having capitalised on this and levelled the game 5-5.

The number six seed brilliantly broke the serve and followed it up with a hold to put him through to the semi-finals.

Next up on centre court was an all-American battle between Fritz and Giron.

Despite being broken early, Fritz got in his stride and broke straight back. The number one American would then break in the final game of the set to clinch it.

In the second set, Giron was the one on top, having claimed a double break. Fritz got a break back but he could not close the gap and the match went the distance.

Last year’s US Open finalist was comfortable on serve before he finally broke his opponent’s serve at 6-5 – winning a tight affair.

Wide-open women’s draw

Fritz is a huge favourite to win once again on the men’s side but the women’s side of the event is wide open.

There are no seeded players left, with three qualifiers left in the semi-final line-up.

First up on centre court on Friday is Alexandra Eala – of the Philippines – against Varvara Gracheva, from France. Both are seeking a first-ever tour-level title.

Gracheva got a walkover to the last four after her quarter-final opponent Barbora Krejčíková pulled out with a thigh injury.

Twenty-year-old Eala, meanwhile, cruised through her quarter-final against Dayana Yastremska, breaking seven times in a 6-1, 6-2 victory.

Next up on centre court will be Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova against 19-year-old Maya Joint.

Pavlyuchenkova is the most experienced player left in both the WTA and ATP events. The 33-year-old won a topsy-turvy battle against Kamilla Rakhimova on Thursday, 6-2, 2-6, 6-0,

Pavlyuchenkova is aiming to win her first grass-court trophy.

Joint, of Australia, – who celebrated her first WTA title in Rabat last month – impressively beat Anna Blinkova in straight sets (6-4, 7-5) on Thursday. Her powerful forehand was also too much for British number one Emma Raducanu in the round-of-16.

Brits out of the singles but interest remains in the doubles

There is plenty of doubles action to enjoy on Friday – with four British players in action.

We have the men’s final up second on court one. British number three seeds Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool will take on Uruguay’s Ariel Behar and his Belgium teammate Joran Vliegen.

Proceeding that match is the first women’s doubles semi-final. British team Harriet Dart and Maia Lumsden will be up against Czech Marie Bouzkova and Anna Danilina.

Last up on court one will be Mexican pair Giuliana Olmos and Renata Zarazúa vs Taiwanese Hsieh Su-wei and Australian Maya Joint.

Follow coverage of the Lexus Eastbourne Open at www.sussexworld.co.uk