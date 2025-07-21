Little Common Ramblers hammer Hailsham to move back into play-off spot

Little Common returned to winning ways in style after a disappointing home defeat to Rye, with a commanding performance away at Hailsham in Division 3 East of the Sussex League.

As has been the case several times this season, the morning of the match brought weather worries. Heavy rain on arrival cast doubt over the game, but with a promising forecast and improving conditions, play was confirmed with a revised 33-over match starting two hours later than planned.

Ramblers captain Jon Meredith won the toss and chose to bowl first. Thanks to the excellent preparation of the Memorial Ground wicket by the hosts, Hailsham’s strong batting line-up would have been confident of posting a solid total, but Little Common’s bowling unit had other ideas.

The visitors boast three of the top 10 wicket-takers in Division 3 this season – Kaleb Auld (25 wickets, #1), Varun Khullar (19, #6), and Renay Meadows (15, #9) — and once again the attack came out firing.

Little Common Ramblers celebrate bowling out Hailsham for 88

Khullar (2-29) struck early, removing the in-form overseas star Jake Hainsworth, fresh off consecutive centuries, for just 4, caught behind by Chris Meredith. Khullar struck again soon after, dismissing fellow opener Ollie McDonald in identical fashion for 5, reducing Hailsham to 15-2.

Simon Dunning, a known threat against Little Common in past encounters, was bowled by a searing yorker from Auld (2-10) for just 1, and Hailsham’s skipper Jason Tibble showed some resistance before being bowled by Meadows for 22. That left the hosts reeling at 43-4.

Eddie Lemmon (2-9) joined the attack alongside the eventual MoM Meadows (4-17), and the wickets continued to fall at regular intervals. A sharp catch by Harvey Jack ended the innings, as Hailsham were dismissed for just 88 in 26 overs.

With the sun shining, Little Common began their chase with usual openers Tom Crathern and Meredith. The pair laid a solid foundation, putting on a useful opening stand before Meredith was caught behind for 16. The usually reliable Malcolm Johnson — Division 3’s top run-scorer — was dismissed for a rare duck, with some confusion surrounding whether it was lbw or caught behind. Skipper Jon Meredith followed soon after to a spectacular grab at second slip by Dunning, leaving the Ramblers 30-3.

In-form Mark Hopkinson joined Crathern at the crease with 59 runs still needed and seven wickets remaining. The pair batted with composure and confidence, rotating the strike and punishing the bad balls to guide Little Common to victory without further loss.

Crathern finished unbeaten on 36, with Hopkinson (28*) supporting him to secure the Ramblers’ 8th win of the season from 11 matches, keeping them firmly in the hunt for promotion and back up to second spot.