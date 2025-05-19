Magnificent Malcolm century lights up Little Common Ramblers win against Hailsham

Little Common Ramblers built on their first week victory at Rye with a 108-run victory over long term adversaries Hailsham in Division 3 East of the Sussex League.

This is a storied match up with Ramblers and Hailsham playing each other every season since 2018 progressing through the divisions together and both new entrants in Division 3 for this season.

Ramblers captain Jon Meredith won the toss and elected to bat first.

Tom Crathern (15) and Chris Meredith (46) got Little Common off to a strong start before Tom was trapped lbw by Andrew Anthony. Hailsham suffered a blow in this period with Charlie Cozens unable to continue after a side strain bowling his first ball.

Malcolm Johnson brings up his century against Hailsham

Malcolm Johnson came in against an opposition that had suited him last season with scores of 119 and 96 in 2024. The first encounter against Hailsham this season was no different as he set about picking gaps in the field with a fantastic selection of shots alongside Chris.

When Chris departed for a well made 46, Ramblers were in control at 95-2 but the wickets of Alex Coombs (2) and Kaleb Auld (4) suddenly brought Hailsham back into the match. Malcolm continued to add to his tally alongside Varun Khullar (23) but another two quick wickets, including the skipper for a golden duck, saw the match finally balanced at 158-6.

Ed Feist (35) batting at seven was next to join Malcolm and the two put together a vital partnership adding 74 runs. By now, Malcolm was starting to go through the gears and steered a wonderful shot towards his team-mates to bring up a brilliant century.

Once up to 100 Malcolm switched gears and set his mind to beyond the boundary adding another quick 25 before being caught deep in the final over as the 10th wicket having got Ramblers to a strong position on 264 all out.

The firepower of Hailsham's top order did not survive the skill and power of Kaleb Auld (3-27) and Varun Khullar (3-27) and stumbled to 47-4 with Ramblers in full control.

Ethan Dawber (30) and Simon Dunning (39) put up strong resistance as they had done before against Little Common but were eventually undone by Renay Meadows’ (3-18) left arm spin and a vital catch from Harvey Jack to dismiss the destructive Dunning.

Little Common wrapped up the game to win by 108 runs.

In game week three, the Ramblers are at home to Glynde & Beddingham. It will be a significant weekend for the club as they field a 4th XI for the first time in their history providing an opportunity for younger players coming through the colts system.