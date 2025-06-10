Eastbourne CC’s second XI extended their lead in Division 5 East of the Sussex League in a rain-affected game at The Saffrons.

They maintained their 100% winning record, aided by an excellent batting display and controlled bowling performance to secure their sixth win of the season, in a close, rain-affected match against Herstmonceux.

The stunning Saffrons ground hosted the division’s top two sides, the ground having withstood heavy morning rain to provide an exciting contest.

Herstmonceux elected to bowl first, vindicated when Paddy Smith (2-48) clean bowled in-form Jon Purdey for 6. Keeper-bat Tom Marchant, fresh from his incredible 210 a few weeks earlier, and Ben Dye produced a fantastic 134-run partnership to give Eastbourne the upper hand.

The young pair, 19 and 17 respectively, navigated tight bowling with elegant driving and efficient running. Marchant balanced power with precision effectively, depositing three consecutive sixes into the football field.

Spinner Ted Sandells (2-41) prevented him from a second ton of the season as he fell nine short. Sandells bowled economically to dismiss Jordan Turner for a composed 29.

Dye reached his first 50 of the season but was dismissed for 54 with Herstmonceux fighting back against the leaders. However, Isaac Bashir struck 35 from 26 to propel Eastbourne to an excellent 239-6 from 40 overs.

The threat of heavy rain accelerated the need for both teams to make fast starts. Opening bowler Tom McDonald gave Eastbourne an early breakthrough, producing a brilliant delivery to dismiss George Wathen (0).

Joseph Neilan (45) and skipper Michael Toomey (18) began to counter-attack but were thwarted by an excellent direct hit run-out at square leg by Ben Dye, removing Toomey.

McDonald (3-26) took two more wickets leaving the visitors struggling at 64-4. As the rain loomed, attention turned to spin with Eastbourne eager to reach the 20-over mark to constitute a match while Herstmonceux aimed to increase their run rate.

Three rain interruptions ruined the match’s flow although Bashir (1-25) dismissed Neilan (45) and Dye (1-9) picked up Nicholas Toomey cheaply.

Paddy Smith (30no) and Connor Davis (11no) began to form a promising partnership but were thwarted by rain, finishing on 139-6 from 26.5 overs. This left the visitors 29 short of the revised DLS target, granting Eastbourne their sixth consecutive win.

Eastbourne welcome Lewes Priory this weekend.

The club’s first XI were rained off away to Roffey twos in Division 2 and go to Preston Nomads twos this weekend.