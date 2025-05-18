Marine Gardens bowlers continue fine form

Tell us your club news.

Marine Gardens fine form continued with two away wins and one at home. Firstly in a home friendly against Henfield, Marine Gardens won 3 games to 2 (92-79) with John Nettleingham, Dave Barlow and Graeme Poole claiming Top Rink honours with an impressive 20-10 victory.

The 2nd friendly at East Preston was also won by 3 games to 2 (83-71) A strong finish ensured that Top Rink honours went to Gerry Perch, Brian Harrison and Trevor Punnett with a 19-10 victory.

The week then concluded with a hard fought victory over Worthing in a Stracey league match The winning margin of 3-1 (66-54) meant that Marine Gardens went home with 8 of the 10 points on offer.

Once again Graeme Poole , John Nettleingham and Gerry Perch gained Top Rink honours together with Bob Cole, posting a commanding 22-6 win. We are now looking forward to our inaugural WSBL fixture at Crablands and our Open Day on Sunday 25th, when potential new members will be made very welcome.