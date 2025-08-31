Marine Gardens bowlers end their losing streak

Marine Gardens ended a losing streak in good style with a 4-0 (76-52) victory over Maltravers in a Stracey league match thus consolidating second position in the league.

Top Rink honours went to Gerry Perch, Graham Rae, Perry Cairns and Graham Poole. Credit must also be given to Tim Baldwin for galvanising his team of Alan Paterson, John Dorkings and Duncan Gayler to come back from 15-8 down after 10 ends to edge ahead 18-16 after 18 ends. Leaving Maltravers with all 10 points was an unusual but welcome experience.

Winning ways continued in a friendly match at home against Southwick Park with the home team winning 3 of the 4 triples games gaining a 71-57 shot advantage. Out in front for Marine Gardens were Patsy Nicholson, Nick Sinden and Bob Cole posting a 18-6 victory.

The week ended with President's Day played in rather blustery conditions but nevertheless much enjoyed by all who played on the six rinks.

The Captain's team earned bragging rights with a 61-37 shot advantage. Leading the charge were Betty Stevenson, Jlm Masters, Ken Leadbeater and Trevor Punnett with a 14-5 win.

The opening Spider competition was won by Mark Charlottes. The afternoon finished with afternoon tea and raffle courtesy of President Norman Deegan.