Marine Gardens bowlers face busy schedule

Marine Garden bowlers faced a busy schedule with five matches in as many days.

First up was a Brodie League match at Goring Manor which ended two games apiece. The home team however enjoyed a five-shot advantage and thus took six points from a closely contested fixture.

Marine Gardens were best represented by Leon White, David Barlow and Bob Cole with a spirited 13-10 victory.

Arundel visited for a friendly. They obviously enjoyed the trip to the seaside, inflicting a 75-40 defeat on the home team.

Billinghurst were the next visitors to Marine Gardens who redeemed themselves with a 66-55 victory. Pride of place for the home team went to Anne Knight, Alan Paterson and Duncan Gayler with a resounding 21-6 win.

A closer victory in the friendly fixture at Storrington followed in a match which could have gone either way. Marine Gardens however edged victory by 46 shots to 41.

The winning margin on any rink did not exceed two shots. Top rink honours with an 18-16 win went to John Dorkings, Alan Paterson and Mark Berriman.

The final encounter of this busy period was the last of our Stracey League matches against Maltravers. Needing seven points to retain second position in the league Marine Gardens fell short by two points drawing the fixture 5-5, losing two games, winning one and drawing one.

Thanks to a splendid 24-8 win by Leon White, Pamela Chambers, Alan Paterson and Mark Berriman Marine Gardens collected match points with a 66-53 aggregate score – a satisfactory end to a busy week.