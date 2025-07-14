Marine Gardens Bowling Club return to winning ways

Marine Gardens returned to winning ways with a home win in a Stracey Shield match against Worthing Pavilion winning on 3 rinks to 1 . The overall shot advantage of 62-58 is an indicator of what a close match this was. Top Rink honours for a 19-14 victory went to Nick Sinden, Wendy Wilson, David Barlow and Ivan Godsmark.

Another close result ensued at Worhing in a WSBL fixture where the games were shared 2 apiece.

Marine Gardens however just did enough to earn match points with the narrowest of margins 58-57.

The foundation of this victory was delivered by Leon White, Trevor Punnett, Duncan Gayler and Graeme Poole with a match winning 21-8 effort.

We like that one at Marine Gardens.

A late fightbackk on one of the losing rinks to minimise the deficit paid dividends emphasising the need to ensure that every shot counts.

Sandwiched between these successes defeat was suffered at the hands of local rivals Goring Manor in a Brodie Tray match losing on 2 rinks to 1 with 1 halved.

The crumbs of comfort for Marine Gardens were salvaged from the pairs game by Bob Cole and Ivan Godsmark who dominated in a 24-8 win.

The heat put paid to a friendly away fixture at Billingshurst.

Better luck next year!