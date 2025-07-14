Marine Gardens Bowling Club return to winning ways
Another close result ensued at Worhing in a WSBL fixture where the games were shared 2 apiece.
Marine Gardens however just did enough to earn match points with the narrowest of margins 58-57.
The foundation of this victory was delivered by Leon White, Trevor Punnett, Duncan Gayler and Graeme Poole with a match winning 21-8 effort.
A late fightbackk on one of the losing rinks to minimise the deficit paid dividends emphasising the need to ensure that every shot counts.
Sandwiched between these successes defeat was suffered at the hands of local rivals Goring Manor in a Brodie Tray match losing on 2 rinks to 1 with 1 halved.
The crumbs of comfort for Marine Gardens were salvaged from the pairs game by Bob Cole and Ivan Godsmark who dominated in a 24-8 win.
The heat put paid to a friendly away fixture at Billingshurst.
Better luck next year!