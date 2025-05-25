Marine Gardens Bowling Club's winning run comes to an end

By Alan Paterson
Contributor
Published 25th May 2025, 15:29 BST
Updated 27th May 2025, 10:03 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The winning run enjoyed by Marine Gardens came to a halt on a cool, blustery afternoon at Crablands.

The home team ran out 3-1 (75-52) winners in a WSBL fixture, thus taking eight points.

Marine Gardens gleaned two points thanks to the sterling efforts of Bob Cole, John Nettleingham, Perry Cairns and skip Ivan Godsmark who fought hard for their 17-13 victory and Top Rink honours.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Marine Gardens did savour a narrow victory over Lancing in a Stracey Shield match, halving the games 2-2, but with a shot advantage of 80-61. Six points to Marine Gardens and four to Lancing.

Top honours went to Liam White, John Nettleingham, David Barlow and skip James Albon with a magnificent 32-9 win including a Hot Shot.

Related topics:Marine GardensLancing
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice