Marine Gardens Bowling Club's winning run comes to an end

The winning run enjoyed by Marine Gardens came to a halt on a cool, blustery afternoon at Crablands.

The home team ran out 3-1 (75-52) winners in a WSBL fixture, thus taking eight points.

Marine Gardens gleaned two points thanks to the sterling efforts of Bob Cole, John Nettleingham, Perry Cairns and skip Ivan Godsmark who fought hard for their 17-13 victory and Top Rink honours.

Marine Gardens did savour a narrow victory over Lancing in a Stracey Shield match, halving the games 2-2, but with a shot advantage of 80-61. Six points to Marine Gardens and four to Lancing.

Top honours went to Liam White, John Nettleingham, David Barlow and skip James Albon with a magnificent 32-9 win including a Hot Shot.