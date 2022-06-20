Day three of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne (Photos by Mike Hewitt and Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA)

Monday's thrilling Eastbourne tennis action - 59 of the best pictures

The sun has been shining brightly and tennis stars from across the globe are getting fully into the swing of the Rothesay International at Eastbourne's Devonshire Park. Ahead of Serena Williams' scheduled appearance in the doubles on Tuesday, there's been action aplenty for a large crowd to see - and the weather could not have been kinder after a rather inclement weekend.

By Steve Bone
Monday, 20th June 2022, 6:16 pm

You can see the best of the day three (Monday) pictures on this page and the ones linked as players including Rebecca Marino, Cam Norrie, Alex de Minaur, Cristian Garin, Jay Clarke, Camila Osorio, Lesia Tsurenko, Magda Linette, Alison Riske, Jodie Burrage and Frances Tiafoe have gone for glory. See our Saturday gallery here and our Sunday gallery here and Kevin Anderson's latest report from courtside here.

