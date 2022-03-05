14-year-old Jack is in Sussex under-18 tennis cup

The County Cup gives players the opportunity to represent their county in team competition in national and regional stages.

Players have to be selected by their county to take part.

Jack Ford of Bede's

The wonderful news has followed months of training for Jack to get his ranking up to qualify.

At just 14 years old, this achievement is even more impressive.

He has qualified four years early and will be playing alongside players who are significantly older than him.

Jack has been training with Bede’s coaches for many years, throughout his time at the Prep School and now at the Senior School.

In 2020, he won the Howard Robins Award which celebrates junior players who represent the sport’s core values.

The head of tennis at Bede’s, Francesca Scollo, is delighted with the news.

She said: “All of the coaches at Bede’s are so incredibly proud of Jack.

“He is extremely determined and gives one hundred percent in every training session.

“He works exceptionally hard, and it is fantastic to see that his hard work has paid off.”