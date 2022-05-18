15 more pictures from the successful return of the Hastings five-miler

The return to Sussex Grand Prix status ensured that runners came from all over Sussex to participate, whiet there were also clubs represented from Kent, Surrey and London. Hastings Runners fielded the largest contingent of runners (98), and also provided the vast majority of the 40 plus volunteers. The feedback for the mainly seafront course, which included a 550 m loop of the town's historic pier, was very positive and bodes well for next year. See more pictures from the race and of the prize winners on this page and the ones linked - and see Frank Copper's action gallery here. Read the full report on the back page of the Hastings Observer, out on Friday morning,