CHICHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 02: Ryan Moore riding Paddington (orange/blue) win The Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood Racecourse on August 02, 2023 in Chichester, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images):Images from a murky second day at Glorious Goodwood by Alan Crowhurst of Getty and Clive Bennett

33 photos from Wednesday’s Glorious Goodwood action – as rain arrives but Paddington shines

The weather was anything but glorious, but the racing lived up to expectations on day two of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.
By Steve Bone
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 17:14 BST

Paddington’s win in the £1m Qatar Sussex Stakes was the highlight on a day when the crowds, bot to mention the horses and jockeys, had to battle wind and rain to make the most of the action.

Here’s a round-up of the day’s action but on this page and those linked you can see pictures from Wednesday’s fixture – taken by Alan Crowhurst of Getty and by Clive Bennett.

Here is Tuesday’s gallery – and don’t miss this website on Thursday for a Goodwood Ladies’ Day picture special.

Images from a murky second day at Glorious Goodwood by Alan Crowhurst of Getty and Clive Bennett Photo: Alan Crohurst of Getty and Clive Bennett

Images from a murky second day at Glorious Goodwood by Alan Crowhurst of Getty and Clive Bennett Photo: Alan Crohurst of Getty and Clive Bennett

Images from a murky second day at Glorious Goodwood by Alan Crowhurst of Getty and Clive Bennett Photo: Alan Crohurst of Getty and Clive Bennett

Images from a murky second day at Glorious Goodwood by Alan Crowhurst of Getty and Clive Bennett Photo: Clive Bennett

