37 fabulous pictures from Tuesday at Glorious Goodwood

It was a superb – and dry – start to the Qatar Goodwood Festival, and as ever a top-class racecard produced some wonderful and unexpected stories.

Quickthorn took the Goodwood Cup by building up a huge lead under Tom Marquand that his rivals simply could not cut, while Frankie Dettori rode Kinross to the win in the Lennox Stakes. Six other races produced plenty of thrills and hard luck stories too.

Here is a full report on who won what on day one and see this page and the ones linked for some of the best pictures of the action by Getty’s Alan Crowhurst.

Stick with sussexworld.co.uk/sport for all the action over the remainder of the five-day festival, which runs until Saturday.

1 . CHICHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 01: Sean Levey riding Haatem (green sleeves) win The Nicholson Gin Vintage Stakes at Goodwood Racecourse on August 01, 2023 in Chichester, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images) CHICHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 01: Sean Levey riding Haatem (green sleeves) win The Nicholson Gin Vintage Stakes at Goodwood Racecourse on August 01, 2023 in Chichester, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images):Images from the opening day of the 2023 Qatar Goodwood Festival Photo: Alan Crowhurst:Alan Crowhurst / Getty Images

3 . CHICHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 01: Saffie Osborne riding Executive Decision win The World Pool British EBF Fillies' Handicap at Goodwood Racecourse on August 01, 2023 in Chichester, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images) CHICHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 01: Saffie Osborne riding Executive Decision win The World Pool British EBF Fillies' Handicap at Goodwood Racecourse on August 01, 2023 in Chichester, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images):Images from the opening day of the 2023 Qatar Goodwood Festival Photo: Alan Crowhurst:Alan Crowhurst / Getty Images

