37 fabulous Friday pictures from day four of Glorious Goodwood

We’re four-fifths of the way through Glorious Goodwood 2023 – and Friday was another day of top-level racing and one or two big surprises on the track.
By Steve Bone
Published 4th Aug 2023, 17:14 BST

Highfield Princess was the star of the day winning the five-furlong King George Qatar Stakes with Jason Hart on board – and there was another winner, and flying dismount, from the soon-to-retire Frankie Dettori.

Here is our report of Friday’s racing and here is a flashback to the gallery from Thursday’s Ladies’ Day.

But on this page and the ones linked from it, see Friday’s Glorious action in photos by Clive Bennett and by Getty’s Alan Crowhurst.

