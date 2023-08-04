37 fabulous Friday pictures from day four of Glorious Goodwood
We’re four-fifths of the way through Glorious Goodwood 2023 – and Friday was another day of top-level racing and one or two big surprises on the track.
By Steve Bone
Published 4th Aug 2023, 17:14 BST
Highfield Princess was the star of the day winning the five-furlong King George Qatar Stakes with Jason Hart on board – and there was another winner, and flying dismount, from the soon-to-retire Frankie Dettori.
But on this page and the ones linked from it, see Friday’s Glorious action in photos by Clive Bennett and by Getty’s Alan Crowhurst.
