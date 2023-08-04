Highfield Princess sprints to King George Stakes win at Glorious Goodwood

Top-class sprinter Highfield Princess opened her account for the season in style by blitzing her way to victory in the G2 King George Qatar Stakes on day four of Glorious Goodwood.

Sent off the 4/9 favourite, the three-time G1 winner had the five-furlong contest under control from a long way out as she travelled powerfully under Jason Hart. Once asked, John Quinn’s stable star quickened away to score by three lengths and now looks primed to defend her G1 Nunthorpe Stakes crown at York later this month.

Last year’s G1 Prix de l’Abbaye runner-up White Lavender (28/1) finished second, while Raasel (22/1) stayed on from off the pace to take third.

The success takes Highland Princess through the £1.5 million prize money barrier and provides both her trainer and jockey with a third winner of this year’s Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Quinn said: “Highfield Princess ran really well in the Duke Of York and maybe got a bit tired. At Royal Ascot, she was beaten just a length in the King's Stand and then four days later in the Jubilee, she ran another fantastic race.

“We decided to give her a break, which we did last summer, and we were pleased with her at home. She is a six-year-old mare and fair dues to her, she has bounced back well.

"She is a top-class filly and we are delighted to have her. She was a backward filly at two but very likeable. All she has done is improve for racing and gone from being a top-class handicapper to being the best sprinting filly in Europe, if not the world.”

Hart said: “Highfield Princess was her usual self. She jumped well, travelled great, and was much the best. The Czech [horse, Ponntos] gave me a lead and I was kind of hoping he would give me a lead a bit further. I had to commit a furlong and a half down and, on that dead ground, I thought it might blunt her turn of foot, but she has won well.”

The line-up for the Magnolia Cup ladies' charity race | Picture: Clive Bennett

Earlier Jack Channon produced a noteworthy training performance as Johan (25/1) returned from 293 days off the track to win the Coral Golden Mile.

James Doyle managed to get last year’s Lincoln winner into a prominent position from his wide draw [18] and, in a race where not much got involved from off the pace, he was perfectly positioned to kick and hold on gamely by half a length.

Charlie Johnston was responsible for runner-up The Gatekeeper (14/1) and third home Dutch Decoy (11/1), with early leader Darkness (50/1) holding on for fourth.

Jason Hart riding Highfield Princess to victory in The King George Qatar Stakes (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

At the start of the afternoon, Annabelle Hadden-Wight, who is a work rider and secretary for Jack Jones Racing, landed the 2023 Magnolia Cup. Hadden-Wight was prominent throughout on her mount Fosroc and gamely held off Eliza McCalmont on C.Eliza Doolots.

Since its inception, the Magnolia Cup has raised £2.1m for various charities. A record £324,000 was raised in 2022, with the sum donated to The Brilliant Breakfast.

This year, the Markel Magnolia Cup is supporting Education Above All’s (EEA) Educate A Child programme. All net proceeds will go to a project in Malawi that provides education and support for children most at risk of dropping out of primary education through a joint project between Education Above All and CAMFED.

Meanwhile well-backed 6/1 favourite Temporize proved ideally suited by the step up to an extended two and a half miles in the Coral Goodwood Handicap as he ran out a comfortable winner for Dorset trainer Syd Hosie.

The four-year-old, who joined Hosie from Charlie Johnston last month, travelled strongly under Luke Morris before seeing his race out with real tenacity, backing up a narrow defeat at Ascot last Friday.

The winning margin was a length and a quarter from the staying-on Robert Johnson (7/1), who was five lengths clear of third-placed Tronador (13/2).

Epictetus (6/1) came home strongly under a perfectly judged Frankie Dettori ride to upset 4/6 favourite Nostrum in the G3 Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes.

Winner of a soft ground Derby trial at Epsom in April, Epictetus was disappointing in the Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot but the combination of a drop back in trip on ground he likes proved the catalyst to a return to form.

The winner followed front-running Nostrum and, once the gap came entering the final furlong, his finishing kick proved too much for the leader. There was a length between the duo at the line, with Galeron (14/1) a length and a half further back in third.

Meanwhile, looking ahead to Saturday, bookmakers Coral – who are now the sponsor of the Stewards’ Cup, one of the week’s most popular contests, with 28 runners due to line up – have put up a £100 prize to go to a charity of the choice of the winner of a tipping contest.