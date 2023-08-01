Quickthorn’s stunning run lands Goodwood Cup as Qatar Festival gets off to flyer

Tom Marquand produced one of the rides of the season as he steered 16/1 shot Quickthorn to a stunning six-length success in the G1 Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup as the Qatar Goodwood Festival got off to a flying start.

After poaching a sizeable early advantage, Marquand judged the fractions to perfection as his mount kept on rolling, and it was clear from some way out that Quickthorn had his first G1 prize in the bag.

It was a performance reminiscent of Quickthorn's runaway 14-length success in last season’s G2 Lonsdale Cup at York, a crown he may well try and defend later this month.

Emily Dickinson (9/2) plugged on to grab second under Ryan Moore, a short-head in front of Coltrane (3/1) in a blanket finish to the minor places.

Marquand said: “Quickthorn is a warrior in his own right. I've had a bit of fun on him before and today was about riding him to his maximum potential. He just loves bowling away and putting everyone else to the sword – it was an exceptional performance.

“There's no masterplan with him, it's plain and simple what he's going to do. Down at the gates Frankie [Dettori] looked across and laughed and said 'Are you going to drop in?' because everybody knows what he's going to do and they still can't stop him. It is testament to how good he is.”

That was the feature race of the day and it came shortly after G1 star Kinross (10/11F) showed his class in the G2 Lennox Stakes as he repelled Isaac Shelby by a neck under a cool ride from Dettori.

Favourite backers might have felt uneasy as Kinross was locked away on the inside mid-race, but the cutaway gave Dettori the opening he needed and, once in the clear, Kinross picked up smartly without his rider having to commit everything in the closing stages.

Tom Marquand riding Quickthorn to win The Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes at Goodwood (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

The Ralph Beckett-trained Kinross, who won the Lennox Stakes in 2021 and was beaten a neck last year, is a formidable force over seven furlongs on softer ground, and he proved the point by conceding 6lb to the runner-up. Marbaan (28/1), who won the Vintage Stakes on this day 12 months ago, was three lengths further back in third.

Beckett said: “Kinross has spent a good chunk of the last 48 hours with his left fore in a bucket because he trod on a stone. He’s got very, very thin soles and he feels every pinprick. But when he gets here, he loves it here. He should have won it last year, really – he was unlucky, got trapped in and got there too late, but what a horse to own, and what a horse to train. He has been a joy to train, he really has.”

Lord Riddiford’s love affair with Goodwood continued as he powered his way to a third consecutive success in the opening five-furlong Coral Handicap.

The eight-year-old was drawn highest in stall 15 but coming up the stands’ rail proved no hindrance to the 8/1 chance, who pulled clear in the final furlong to win by an emphatic three and a quarter lengths.

Frankie flies! A Dettori dismount follows his and Kinross' win in the Qatar Lennox Stakes - this in Dettori's final Glorious week before retirement | Picture: Clive Bennett

Lord Riddiford has now won four times in all at the Qatar Goodwood Festival for trainer John Quinn, but this was the first time that he had been steered to victory by Hong Kong-bound Andrea Atzeni.

Runner-up Existent (12/1) fared best in a bunched finish for the places, a neck in front of Alligator Alley (12/1) in third.

Irish raider Mansa Musa caused a 20/1 shock in the six-furlong British EBF 40th Anniversary Maiden as he edged out the well-backed 4/6 favourite Array in a bobbing finish.

Mansa Musa, a son of Ten Sovereigns having his second start, was always to the fore under Rossa Ryan and stuck to his task in gutsy fashion along the stands’ rail to see off Array by a short-head.

Tom Marquand with the Goodwood Cup after his stunning victory on Quickthorn | Picture: Clive Bennett

It was a successful first foray in the UK for Curragh-based, Brazilian-born trainer Diego Dias, who has sent out one winner from eight runners in Ireland.

Ancient Rome (33/1) made the perfect start to his new career with Charlie Hills by coming from last to first to land the Coral Chesterfield Cup Handicap.

The four-year-old colt joined Hills’ stable from Andre Fabre only a couple of weeks ago and, thanks to an archetypal Jamie Spencer ride, pounced late to take the 10-furlong handicap by a length.

Haunted Dream (10/1) appeared to have the race in the bag as he skipped into the lead approaching the final furlong but was picked off late by the winner. John Smith’s Cup scorer Pride Of America (8/1) was third under joint top-weight.

Haatem (9/4F) gained his day in the sun as he asserted late to win the G2 Nicholson Gin Vintage Stakes for two-year-olds.

Second behind City Of Troy in the G2 Superlative Stakes last time out, Haatem was ideally placed behind the leaders before launching his challenge approaching the final furlong.

The Phoenix Of Spain colt picked up nicely under Sean Levey to win by a length at the line. Runner-up Iberian (10/3) ran an eye-catching race in second, coming home strongly down the middle of the track on just his second career start, with Mountain Bear (11/1) a neck further back in third.

Hannon, enjoying his first win in a race his father won five times, said: “I am very pleased. Haatem is a lovely horse and deserved that after running so well in the Coventry and the Superlative. I thought this was his day and could be his Derby, but he will get better as the year goes on and is a horse big enough for next year."

Choisya landed a nice touch when coming from off the pace to win the Coral Fillies’ Handicap under a confident ride from Jack Mitchell.

Having been available at 33/1 this morning, the gamble into 10/1 proved fully justified as Simon & Ed Crisford’s charge cruised her way into contention, avoiding all the scrimmaging on the inside.

The Night Of Thunder filly only needed to be pushed out late on to record a decisive three-quarter length victory, with Novus (5/1) and Shadwell filly Rowayeh (5/1) filling the places.

Executive Decision (9/1) overcame trouble in running to power home in the World Pool British EBF Fillies’ Handicap and provide in-form rider Saffie Osborne with another notable success this season.

Having finished fifth in handicaps at Royal Ascot and Newmarket’s July Festival, the switch to female-only company benefited the daughter of Ardad. The winning margin was a length and a half from Sophia’s Starlight (11/2), with Funny Story (6/1) a half-length further back in third.

It has been a memorable season so far for Saffie Osborne, who won the Chester Cup in May and secured her first domestic Group-race success on Random Harvest in last weekend’s G3 Valiant Stakes at Ascot.

