46 great photos from Sussex Stakes day at Glorious Goodwood

The £1m race was won by a 150/1 outsider – to the shock of almost everyone in attendance, with the possible exception of Qirat’s connections, who had felt he was ready to run a big race.

Field Of Gold was the 1-3 favourite but was not even placed as the race’s pacemakers set a quick pace – then just kept going.

For trainer Ralph Beckett, Qirat’s win in the Visit Qatar-sponsored showpiece of the week was not the only remarkable feat of the day – he was also the trainer of joint winners in a dead heat, in the HKJC World Pool Oak Tree Stakes.

We have a full round-up of the day’s action, headlined by that Sussex Stakes sensation, but on this page and the ones linked see Wednesday’s photo gallery, by Alan Crowhurst of Getty Images and Clive Bennett.

Here is Tuesday’s gallery – and don’tt miss Thursday’s picture special on this website from the iconic Goodwood Ladies’ Day.

