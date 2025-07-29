CHICHESTER, ENGLAND - JULY 29: Hollie Doyle riding Witness Stand win The HKJC World Pool Lennox Stakes at Goodwood Racecourse on July 29, 2025 in Chichester, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images) : Tuesday at Glorious Goodwood 2025placeholder image
51 photos from Tuesday at the Qatar Goodwood Festival

By Steve Bone
Published 29th Jul 2025, 18:42 BST
Another week of top-class racing is under way at Goodwood – and we have the opening-day picture gallery here.

The 2025 Qatar Goodwood Festival began under grey skies, and race-goers had to dodge the rain as the afternoon went on, but as ever there was some brilliant racing to watch – tinged, on this occasion, by sadness at a fatal injury suffered by Trueshan in the Goodwood Cup, a race he had won four years ago.

Apart from the Group 1 feature, won by Aidan O’Brien’s Scandinavia, contests such as the Lennox Stakes and Vintage Stakes threw up plenty of thrills – and there were one or two surprise results too.

Read a full round-up of Tuesday’s action here but on this page and those linked, see pictures from day one, taken by Alan Crowhurst of Getty Images and Clive Bennett.

