The 2025 Qatar Goodwood Festival began under grey skies, and race-goers had to dodge the rain as the afternoon went on, but as ever there was some brilliant racing to watch – tinged, on this occasion, by sadness at a fatal injury suffered by Trueshan in the Goodwood Cup, a race he had won four years ago.

Apart from the Group 1 feature, won by Aidan O’Brien’s Scandinavia, contests such as the Lennox Stakes and Vintage Stakes threw up plenty of thrills – and there were one or two surprise results too.

Read a full round-up of Tuesday’s action here but on this page and those linked, see pictures from day one, taken by Alan Crowhurst of Getty Images and Clive Bennett.

