50 up again for Horsham RFC as they have fun at Farnham

Declan Nwachukwu scored four tries, taking his tally so far for the season to 18, remarkable when considering he missed the first month of the season with injury.

A dropped kick off at the start saw some Farnham pressure but a forced turnover in defence led the ball to be moved and chipped through which Nwachukwu gathered well to then beat two defenders and finish well.

Horsham in action in the home clash with Farnham earlier in the season / Picture: DAS Sport Photography

This was followed by a great break from the scrum by Aaron Linfield and an excellent solo try from halfway converted by Oli Chennell.

Farnham responded with a try scored from a kick charge down by No8 Oscar Henderson to regather and outpace the Green and Whites defence to score and narrow the deficit to 5-12 after 18 minutes.

Several phases in the opposition 22m area saw the ball eventually carried hard by Chennell and well recycled to Joe Blake to chip through for Nwachukwu to score.

Then a try scored from a blind side snipe off a driving maul saw Linfield pop to Nwachukwu and cross the line to complete his hat-trick.

This secured the four try bonus point before half-time, and the Green and Whites lead 22-5 at the break.

The second half started in a similar vein. Several phases in the 22m area saw Blake make a break and a great offload out of the back of his hand for Marcus Condon to finish, followed by a fourth try from Nwachukwu with an interception after some great defensive work.

On 60 minutes a driving maul was well finished and scored by Jack Osgood and then an interception from Blake completed the scoring with Horsham’s eighth try to take the lead to an unassailable 50-5.

Farnham scored a consolation in the final minute through Harrison Horner after the Green and Whites had conceded multiple penalties despite some strong defensive work late in the game.

Horsham’s head of rugby, Nick Stocker, said after the match: “Two 50-point results in successive weeks is a very pleasing return.

“Although we stuttered in our execution in the early stages of the game, our defensive pressure and kicking game was excellent throughout which allowed us to grow into the match.

“This resulted in eight tries scored from a variety of sources including forward power, individual excellence and defensive pressure and once we were into our rhythm we were excellent.

“This momentum since the turn of the year has seen us score fifty tries in ten matches which is a great return and huge entertainment to match.

“Again we struggled with naming a man of the match with all players playing huge roles.

“With the back row fiercely combative with particular note to Jordan Smith, and our young half backs pulling the strings, with the threat on the wings epitomised by Dec’s four tries, this was an ‘all court’ display.

“We decided however to award Andy Gray man of the match for his back row work and stepping in to throw at hooker seamlessly when required.

“With a week off for Easter, we return on April 23 at home to Guildford who we have in our sights in the league.

“With two games to play and the potential to leapfrog them in the league, it promises to be a good game that we are looking forward to.”