Scandinavia took the honours in a thrilling finish to the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup – but the opening day of Glorious was overshadowed by a fatal injury to former winner Trueshan in the same race.

Scandinavia claimed the Group 1 feature of day one for jockey Wayne Lordan and trainer Aidan O’Brien – but Trueshan had to be pulled up after suffering a freak injury in the race and, after an examination, had to be put down.

The race result means Scandinavia (4/1)is the new kid on the staying block after he beat stablemate Illinois in a ding-dong finish.

Lining up after a wide-margin success in the G3 Bahrain Trophy, Scandinavia needed every yard of two miles under Wayne Lordan, mastering front-runner Illinois (7/4F) close home after a sustained battle.

The O’Brien-trained pair pulled two and a half lengths clear of Sweet William (4/1), who once again at this track failed to travel with his usual fluency. The race, though, was overshadowed by the fatal injury to 2021 winner Trueshan, who was pulled up sharply by Hollie Doyle mid-contest.

Many present at Goodwood will also have been there four years ago when the Alan King-trained star triumphed in this race.

Scandinavia, a son of Justify, is the first three-year-old to take the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup since Stradivarius in 2017.

O’Brien said: “I am delighted. Wayne gave Scandinavia a brilliant ride. He ran a lovely race at Ascot when Wayne rode him, as he got trapped six wide all the way but he kept coming and coming, and then Ryan rode him at Newmarket and said he was a very good horse. He said he stays forever and is very classy.

Wayne Lordan riding Scandinavia (orange/blue) to win The Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

“Thanks to the lads, they said why not come here and run him against Illinois? Scandinavia is a typical Justify. They just won’t lie down. They are Galileos, but more class, and he showed there exactly what they are. They keep putting their head out, keep going forward, and they are so genuine.

“The lads will make those decisions [about the St Leger and so on], but obviously Lambourn didn't go to the King George because Jan Brueghel was going there, so he has his eye on the Voltigeur, and then he could go anywhere after that – to an Arc or a St Leger. All of those things are open, but I’d say this horse looks ready made for the St Leger as he stays forever, handled an ease in the ground here today, and is very straightforward.”

Lordan said: “Credit to Scandinavia, he has improved all year. He was stepping up to two miles today against the older horses; it was a tough task, but I thought he stepped forward quite well.

“Ryan’s horse Illinois has gone this trip before and doesn’t mind making the running, so I was happy to follow. It was a little bit rough at one stage but, when everyone settled into it, I got a smooth run around.

Hollie Doyle and Witness Stand win The HKJC World Pool Lennox Stakes (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

“Illinois is a very genuine horse, a Group One horse, and this horse was stepping into his company today. He had never run in that company before, so today was going to find out how smart he is. Obviously, he is a very smart stayer.

John and Thady Gosden have plenty of chances of success over the five days and they began their festival in the perfect manner when 6/1 shot Westridge won the opener – the Coral Chesterfield Cup Handicap – for them under a fine ride by Billy Loughnane, his first outing for the yard.

Westridge was well backed through the day and the son of Blue Point justified that market confidence by gliding through the 10-furlong handicap under a confident Billy Loughnane, who was having his first ride for the stable.

When Loughnane pushed the button, Westridge shot clear to win by just over three lengths, atoning for a short-priced reversal at Windsor last time out. Baaeed’s half-brother Naqeeb (28/1) was second, with Defiance (9/1) and Bolster (18/1), who was promoted to fourth by the stewards, filling the minor places.

Westridge wins the opener on day one - the Coral Chesterfield Cup | Picture: Clive Bennett

John Gosden said: “Westridge enjoyed the space around him today and Billy gave him a lovely ride. It is not easy in a big handicap field, but he broke well and made good use of him.

“Westridge is owned by Glen Manchester, my wife and Nicholas Wrigley, so it is a proper partnership. We did have him in the July Sales but wisely chose to take him out three days before the sale. The handicapper will have him now but to win the Chesterfield Cup is a dream come true because Glen is very much Goodwood orientated."

Loughnane said: “It is a privilege to be riding for such good connections and all thanks to my agent Mr Tony Hind for getting me the ride. I spoke to Rab Havlin before the race and he said Westridge has his own way of doing things, but it felt like he tried real hard today. I think he's just a little bit timid and enjoys his own space.”

Zavateri (8/1) took the Group 2 Coral Vintage Stakes for jockey Charles Bishop and trainer Eve Johnson Houghton.

Stepping up to seven furlongs for the first time, Zavateri saw out his race strongly having had a smooth passage in the straight, digging deep to fend off the fast-finishing Morris Dancer (22/1) by a short-head. G2 Coventry Stakes runner-up Do Or Do Not (7/1) was almost two lengths further back in third.

Zavateri is now unbeaten in three starts and, having successfully conceded a G2 penalty all round, will now have G1 targets on his agenda.

Johnson Houghton said: “Zavateri is just so tough. He had to win his race twice, as he came to win it and then William [Buick] came at him [on Morris Dancer] and he had to go again. He just amazes me, what a dude he is, what a lovely, lovely horse.”

Bishop said: “When you're riding in these races, you are riding against the best jockeys, but you can't let that affect the way you ride. Eve was thinking the same as me, we ride him quietly and with no pressure. She is a dream to ride for on these days; when things are going well, you have confidence in each other and that really helps.”

Witness Stand was a surprise 25/1 winner of the HKJC World Pool Lennox Stakes for Hollie Doyle as Dr Richard Newland & Jamie Insole registered their first major victory on the flat.

There was drama even before the gates opened when two-time Lennox Stakes winner Kinross was withdrawn after being kicked by Audience, while soon after the start, Royal Ascot winner Noble Champion was pulled up by Kieran Shoemark.

The seven-furlong contest was run at a searching gallop, with three horses going clear from an early stage. One of those was Witness Stand, who travelled up strongly over two furlongs out and never looked in any danger afterwards under Hollie Doyle.

Lake Forest (11/1) fared best of those from off the pace as he went down by almost three lengths in second, while last year’s winner Audience (3/1JF) was third having been unable to go with the winner in the straight.

It is a breakout success for Newland & Insole, who started training in partnership in 2023. Insole was formerly assistant trainer to Charlie Hills.

Insole said: “I have been involved in a lot of big winners, and to actually train one myself is pretty special. My grandad was a jockey and a trainer, and my uncle Will Kennedy was a National Hunt jockey. So racing is in the blood and I did them all proud today.”

Doyle said: “It was a great training performance by Jamie Insole and Dr Richard Newland, plus everyone back at home, to get this horse back on track, not winning in handicap company but in Group company.

“He has some really good form, is a Listed winner and, on ratings, he wasn't far behind Audience. He had quite a lot to prove but he stood up. It is a bit of a shock to the system but Jamie wasn't shocked.”

The Ruth Carr-trained Brazen Bolt (28/1) was a brave winner of the Coral Golden Rewards Shaker Handicap under promising 5lb claimer Warren Fentiman.

A winner at York on his previous start, Brazen Bolt raced on the speed and found plenty to hold on as the action unfolded towards the stands’ side, with the first four home all drawn in double-figure stalls.

Royal Ascot winner Adrestia (9/2) came home strongly under Oisin Murphy but just failed to collar the winner. Redorange (5/1) was third and Nogo’s Dream (40/1) fourth.

Andrew Balding and Oisin Murphy combined to win the six-furlong British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden for the second year running with Space Blues colt Stellar Sunrise (6/1).

With the first six home all having run twice, experience came to the fore and Stella Sunrise put his to good use as he finished strongly up the stands’ rail to prevail by a length and a quarter.

Evens favourite Naval Light, who was an eyecatcher on debut before finishing eighth in the G2 Norfolk Stakes, finished second following a slow start. River Spey defied 66/1 odds in third, showing the benefit of a gelding operation.

Protest was an 11-2 winner of the Ridgeview Fillies' Handicap for Silvestre De Sousa and Roger Varian while day one closed with the World Pool Bet With The Tote EBF Fillies' Handicap being claimed by Dubai Treasure (85/40 fav) for Murhpy and Saeed bin Suroor.

After today’s action, Wednesday’s highlight is the Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes while Thursday’s Group 1 contest is the Qatar Nassau Stakes.

