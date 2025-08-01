Friday at Glorious Goodwood 2025placeholder image
55 photos from Friday's Glorious Goodwood action

By Steve Bone
Published 1st Aug 2025, 15:46 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2025, 10:02 BST
Summer scenes returned to Goodwood on Friday as the Ladies’ Day downpours were forgotten.

Another large crowd enjoyed much more pleasant conditions for day four of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, in stark contrast to the rain, thunder and lightning that hit the South Downs 24 hours earlier.

The highlights of Friday’s action were the Coral Golden Mile and King George Qatar Stakes. Click here for a round-up of who has won what.

On this page and those linked see pictures by Clive Bennett and Getty’s Alan Crowhurst from day four at the festival. If you’re on the Observer app you can see all the images on the single page.

Friday at Glorious Goodwood 2025 Photo: Clive Bennett

Friday at Glorious Goodwood 2025 Photo: Clive Bennett

Friday at Glorious Goodwood 2025 Photo: Clive Bennett

Friday at Glorious Goodwood 2025 Photo: Clive Bennett

