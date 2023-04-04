Edit Account-Sign Out
Images from 2023 Brighton Marathon WeekendImages from 2023 Brighton Marathon Weekend
Images from 2023 Brighton Marathon Weekend

58 pictures from a memorable Brighton Marathon Weekend

Brighton Marathon Weekend was one to savour – with three races over two days making up a running festival that involved thousands of runners. And we’ve now added even more great photos to our gallery from the event.

By Steve Bone
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 18:01 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 14:33 BST

On Sunday more than 7,000 people finished the iconic Brighton Marathon at a new Finish Line at Hove Gardens, cheered on by huge crowds lining the 26.2-mile route.

Also on Sunday, the BM10K was the first event of the day – also held on a new course – starting and finishing on Hove Lawns. A total of 2,744 people finished the event.

That followed Saturday’s Mini Mile, which saw an army of juniors speed around their own course, all with all the race trimmings such as timing and medals.

Hugh Brasher, Event Director of the Brighton Marathon Weekend, said: “When London Marathon Events took on the Brighton Marathon Weekend, we knew it was a special set of events but it has surpassed our expectations.”

Here is who won the marathon and 10k racesand you can see 58 of the best of the pictures from the weekend, most by Kevin Meredith and others from the @brightonmarathn Twitter account – on this page and the ones linked. See if you can see yourself

