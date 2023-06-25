The stars were out in force on day two of the Rothesay International at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne – and not just to play tennis.
Some big names from the sport spent time in the morning on a clean-up at the beach before making the short trip to nearby Devvy Park for the second day of qualifying at the Rothesay International.
Katie Boulter, Heather Watson, Jodie Burrage, Ryan Peniston, Ons Jabeur and Jan Choinski were among those in action ahead of the start of the main draw matches on Monday.
Check out another great gallery of pictures – by Charlie Crowhurst for Getty and the LTA – on this page and the ones linked. Here was our Saturday gallery.
Ons Jabeur of Tunisia and Ryan Peniston of Great Britain pose for a photo with ball kids after participating in a beach clean on Eastbourne seafront during Day Two of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park on June 25, 2023 in Eastbourne, England.
Ons Jabeur of Tunisia and Ryan Peniston of Great Britain pose for a photo after participating in a beach clean on Eastbourne seafront during Day Two of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park on June 25, 2023 in Eastbourne, England.
Ons Jabeur of Tunisia participating in a beach clean on Eastbourne seafront during Day Two of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park on June 25, 2023 in Eastbourne, England.
