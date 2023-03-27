Edit Account-Sign Out
The Hastings Half Marathon runners pass along Harley Shute Road
The Hastings Half Marathon runners pass along Harley Shute Road
The Hastings Half Marathon runners pass along Harley Shute Road

66 more pictures from the Hastings Half Marathon route - see the runners make their way along Harley Shute Road

Runners and supporters are still reflecting on a memorable Hastings Half Marathon – and now we have more pictures to bring you.

By Steve Bone
Published 27th Mar 2023, 20:06 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 20:35 BST

Frank Copper always turns out to capture the race and the rain didn’t stop him this year. On this page and those linked from the bottom of each page we bring you his images of the half marathon troopers making their way along a rather wet Harley Shute Road.

As with our video and gallery from the start – which you can still see here – you might want to scroll through and see if you can see yourself in action.

We’ll have full coverage of the race in the Hastings Observer on Friday, including the thoughts of new race bosses Nice Works, what gave them a first for the race, and much more.

Meantime, enjoy the latest pictures!

The Hastings Half Marathon runners pass along Harley Shute Road

1. Hastings Half Marathon 2023 (151).jpg

The Hastings Half Marathon runners pass along Harley Shute Road Photo: Frank Copper

The Hastings Half Marathon runners pass along Harley Shute Road

2. Hastings Half Marathon 2023 (146).jpg

The Hastings Half Marathon runners pass along Harley Shute Road Photo: Frank Copper

The Hastings Half Marathon runners pass along Harley Shute Road

3. Hastings Half Marathon 2023 (114).jpg

The Hastings Half Marathon runners pass along Harley Shute Road Photo: Frank Copper

The Hastings Half Marathon runners pass along Harley Shute Road

4. Hastings Half Marathon 2023 (153).jpg

The Hastings Half Marathon runners pass along Harley Shute Road Photo: Frank Copper

