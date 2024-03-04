BREAKING
80 more great pictures from an action-packed Eastbourne Half Marathon

It was the big race of the day in Sussex – and we have scores more pictures of the event here.
By Steve Bone
Published 4th Mar 2024, 07:45 GMT

Steven Farley of The Graphic Corner (www.thegraphiccorner.co.uk) was at the Eastbourne Half Marathon to capture the action and you can see just over 100 of his pictures of the runners on this page and the ones linked. If you were taking part, you may see yourself here.

There’s another set of pictures here and we’ll have a race report on this website in the next couple of days plus full coverage in the Eastbourne Herald on Friday.

1. Eastbourne Half Marathon 2024 pictures by Steven Farley - The Graphic Corner (1).jpg

Images from the 2024 Eastbourne Half Marathon Photo: Steven Farley - The Graphic Corner

2. Eastbourne Half Marathon 2024 pictures by Steven Farley - The Graphic Corner (104).jpg

Images from the 2024 Eastbourne Half Marathon Photo: Steven Farley - The Graphic Corner

3. Eastbourne Half Marathon 2024 pictures by Steven Farley - The Graphic Corner (103).jpg

Images from the 2024 Eastbourne Half Marathon Photo: Steven Farley - The Graphic Corner

4. Eastbourne Half Marathon 2024 pictures by Steven Farley - The Graphic Corner (102).jpg

Images from the 2024 Eastbourne Half Marathon Photo: Steven Farley - The Graphic Corner

