Goodwood stages the second of three days of racing this afternoon – and it looks a top-quality card.

Saturday is day two of a three-day meeting, with seven races on a jam-packed card, which gets underway at 1.30pm and rounds off at 4.55pm and all shown on Racing TV.

Up first is a six furlong sprint for horses just starting to make their way in their careers, with runners no older than two in the race. Betties Bay got off the mark with a win at Newbury last time out and is very much in the frame under a penalty here, while Ruling Sovereign is open to improvement as well after a solid fourth on debut 28 days ago at Windsor.

Jim Crowley riding Aldaary to win The Balmoral Handicap Stakes during the Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second race of the day arrives at 2.05 and has a big prize of £45,000 for the winner of the Group 3 Prestige Fillies’ Handicap over seven furlongs.

With Listed winner Shuwari declared a non-runner, Darnation could be the one to step up having bolted up at Thirsk last time out. Dazzling Star, who ran well in the Princess Margaret at Royal Ascot, could well be in the frame too. Princess Crystal also ran in that race and turns out here in what looks a hot sprint.

Race three has an even bigger prize pot up for grabs with eight runners heading to post and £90,000 up for grabs in the Group 2 Celebration Mile Stakes over a mile at Goodwood.

Epictetus was a winner of the Bonham Stakes at Glorious Goodwood and returns here for another crack on the Sussex track, with Kieran Shoemark on board instead of Frankie Dettori this time around. William Haggas sends Aldaary, a winner of the Pertemps Spring Trophy at Haydock earlier this season, to Sussex and will provide incredibly stern competition to Epictetus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Random Harvest arrives from after a win at Ascot last time out and with in-form jockey Saffie Osborne aboard and the Roger Varian-trained Charyn has a point to prove having disappointed in two runs since a superb third in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Another large pot is on offer in race four at 3.15 - £38,000 to the winner here. Rhoscolyn has run off much higher marks last season and roared back to form with a win at Glorious Goodwood in the World pool Handicap - he looks the one to beat here.

Ropey Guest was a sensational winner of the Clipper Handicap at York on Thursday and could be well in the running if he is turned out quickly in Sussex - he also won over course and distance here last season.

A smaller prize post of just over £6,000 is on offer for race five on the card and Lucky Fifteen is the runner in this one who is bang in-form, bringing up a hat trick with at Ffos Las last time out for the very in-form Ralph Beckett yard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The penultimate race at 4.25 sees four-time course and distance winner Lord Riddiford return to the scene of plenty of success. He’s 7lb higher in the weights this time but should still be a big player, along with Lihou, who has won four times this year from 12 runs.

Finally, Nathaneal Greene looks the one to beat in the 4.55 race having finished a creditable third in a Stayers Handicap at Haydock last time out. Captain Kane, a winner at Lingfield earlier this season, should be right there for the George Scott yard.

Goodwood - Saturday selections

1.30 - Betties Bay

2.05 - Darnation

2.40 - Aldaary

3.15 - Rhoscolyn

3.50 - Lucky Fifteen

4.25 - Lord Riddiford